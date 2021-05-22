Valladolid Vs Atletico Madrid Prediction, Team News And LaLiga Streaming Details

Relegation battlers Real Valladolid will take on LaLiga title contenders Atletico Madrid in their final game of the season at the Jose Zorrilla. The game will kick off at 6:00 PM local time on Saturday, May 22 (9:30 PM IST). Here is the Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid team news, prediction and details of how to watch Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid live in India.

Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid prediction and preview

Real Valladolid have had a disastrous LaLiga campaign as they head into the final game of the season with five wins, 16 draws and 16 defeats. Valladolid were thrashed 4-1 in their previous game against fifth-placed Real Sociedad thanks to a brace from Alexander Isak, and a goal each from Adnan Januzaj and David Silva. Sergio González Soriano's side are currently nineteenth in the LaLiga table and will have it all to do against LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid if they are to survive relegation. Valladolid will not only need a win but they will also need to hope that both Huesca and Elche lose their respective games.

❝It's a final and we will both fight for our lives.❞



Who's ready for tomorrow's LaLiga finale 🆚 Real Valladolid? pic.twitter.com/txfPdyoPvZ — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 21, 2021

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid have had an outstanding LaLiga season so far. Atletico are currently on top of the LaLiga table with 83 points, two points clear off arch-rivals Real Madrid heading into the final game of the season. Diego Simeone's side will hope to close out a fantastic season knowing that a win would crown them as LaLiga champions. Considering the form of the two teams, our Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid prediction is that Atletico Madrid will win this contest.

Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid team news: Predicted line-ups

Real Valladolid: Jordi Masip; Lucas Olaza, Jawad El Yamiq, Bruno Gonzalez, Saidy Janko; Joaquin Fernandez, Roque Mesa, Oscar Plano, Fede San Emeterio; Shon Weissman, Jota

📋 The full SQUAD travels to Valladolid for the last game of the season.



🔴⚪️ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/YvZv1W1jvF — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 21, 2021

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Felipe; Kieran Tripper, Saul Niguez, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Yannick Carrasco; Angel Correa, Luis Suarez

How to watch Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga live stream in India?

Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no live telecast available of the game between Valladolid and Atletico Madrid. However, fans can watch the Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid LaLiga live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook Watch. Meanwhile, live scores and updates of the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Note: The Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.