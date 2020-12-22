Valladolid Vs Barcelona Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Real Valladolid will host FC Barcelona tonight as the visitors look to have some say in the title race while the hosts seek to build on improving their performances. The LaLiga match will be played at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla on Tuesday, December 22, with kick-off at 2:30 AM IST. Let's look into the Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream, Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction, and other details of the LaLiga game.

Barcelona are currently fifth in Laliga standings. Ronald Koeman's men have registered just 21 points as they sit eight points behind table-toppers Atletico de Madrid. Barcelona‘s record in the league so far reflects as six wins, three draws and four defeats in their 13 LaLiga games as they walk into tonight's clash following a 2-2 draw against Valencia last week.

Real Valladolid on the other hand are currently 18th in LaLiga standings and sit in the relegation zone. Valladolid have collected 14 points from as many games in their ongoing Laliga campaign. A win will help the hosts move out of the relegation spot. We expect Sergio Gonzalez's men to come out fighting in their tonight's clash with Barca.

Valladolid vs Barcelona team news

Kiko Olivas, Javi Moyano, Saidy Janko, Joaquin Fernandez will be unavailable to be in contention for Valladolid who host Barcelona tonight. Apart from the above-mentioned players, Sergio Gonzalez has the whole squad fully fit and available for selection.

Barcelona will miss the services of Ansu Fati who remains injured. Despite Ousmane Dembele returning to first-team training, we expect him to be on the bench. Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto also miss out on Barcelona's trip to Valladolid.

Koeman is likely to make some changes to his team for tonight's game. Compared to the side that started against Valencia last week, we predict Frenkie de Jong and Clement Lenglet to walk into the starting 11. Martin Braithwaite, Pedri and Antoine Griezmann are also likely to be starting against Valladolid with Messi being a guaranteed name on the team sheet.

How to watch Valladolid vs Barcelona live in India?

There will be no live telecast of Valladolid vs Barcelona in India. However, fans can still watch Valladolid vs Barcelona live stream on Facebook on the official LaLiga page. Fans can also follow the Twitter handles of both teams for live scores and other match updates.

Valladolid vs Barcelona prediction

FC Barcelona do not seem to have the spark and the edge they use to hold over their opponents this year. However, they still boast a squad with great depth and quality and we predict a win for the visitors tonight.

Valladolid 0-2 Barcelona

