Valladolid Vs Huesca Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Real Valladolid welcome SD Huesca on Matchday 21 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign. The game is slated to be played at Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla on Friday, January 29, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM (Saturday, January 30) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Valladolid vs Huesca live stream, team news among other match details.

Real Valladolid will start the match looking out for their 5th win in the ongoing LaLiga campaign as the hosts have managed to register just 20 points from 20 games. They have lost 8 matches and split points in as many games in LaLiga. Coming into the match after being knocked out of the Copa del Rey, Sergio Gonzalez's men will see the match against SD Huesca as the perfect opportunity as their opponents are ranked last on the LaLiga points table.

Valladolid vs Huesca team news

SD Huesca will have to play without Sandro Ramirez as the Spanish international is sidelined due to an injury. Juan Carlos and Andres Fernandez are currently under quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to feature on Friday. The visitors do not have any new injury scares or fitness concerns and new head coach Pacheta is expected to make very few changes to the team that featured against Villarreal.

Real Valladolid will have to do without Raul Garcia and Saidy Janko as the duo remains unavailable for the game. There are also fitness concerns over the availability of Javi Sanchez who is a major doubt for this game. Sergio Gonzalez will also have to wait for the last minute before taking a decision of including Kiko Olivas and Marcos de Sousa in the matchday squad for the SD Huesca clash.

How to watch Valladolid vs Huesca live?

There will be no broadcast for the Spanish top tier season in India. However, fans can catch the Valladolid vs Huesca live stream on LaLiga's official Facebook page. Fans can check live scores which will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Valladolid vs Huesca:

Venue: Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid

Valladolid vs Huesca live stream schedule: Friday, January 29, 2021

Time: (Saturday)1:30 AM as per IST

Valladolid vs Huesca Prediction

Both the teams are on the wrong end of the table and will be desperate for a victory. With Valladolid and Huesca missing quite a few first-team regulars, we predict a goalless draw as the result of this LaLiga clash.

Prediction- Real Valladolid 0-0 SD Huesca