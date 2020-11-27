Valladolid Vs Levante Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Real Valladolid are scheduled to take on Levante at their Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla Stadium as the hosts look to register 3 consecutive victories against a side battling relegation on Friday. The LaLiga fixture is scheduled to take place on Friday night, Nov 27 (Nov 28 in India) and will kick off at 1:30 am IST. Have a look at the Valladolid vs Levante live stream details, team news and our prediction for this fixture.

The home side is struggling to find form as they currently sit in the bottom half of the table. Currently sitting just a position above their opponents, Real Valladolid have accumulated just 9 points from their 10 games in the LaLiga campaign. Sergio Gonzalez's men scored 3 against Granada away from home earlier which helped their cause as they have now moved out of the relegation zone.

Levante, on the other hand, will play this match as the 18th-placed side in the LaLiga standings. Levante have struggled to find form since November. Paco Lopez's side have won only a single game in their LaLiga season. However, they are strangely on a 4-match unbeaten run as all of their previous 4 games have ended in a 1-1 draw.

Valladolid vs Levante team news

Valladolid will play without Raul Garcia and Kiko Olivas who are nursing injuries but the home side are otherwise in good shape heading into Friday's contest. Sergio Gonzalez could stick with the same starting 11 given their impressive win over Granada last time around. Plano, who scored for the hosts against Granada is expected to start while Fabian Orellana is likely to feature in starting 11 despite Saidy Janko being available for selection.

Levante could be without the services of goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez who took a knock earlier. However, they will be hoping to see him shrug it off and start between the sticks. Enis Bardhi remains unavailable for selection for Levante.

Real Valladolid predicted lineup: Masip; Hervias, Joaquin, Bruno, Nacho; Orellana, Alcaraz, Fede, Plano; Guardiola, Maranhao

Levante predicted lineup: Fernandez; Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Clerc; Rochina, Campana, Malsa, Melero; Morales, Marti

Valladolid vs Levante prediction

Fans should expect a tight match and a thrilling game on Friday as Valladolid look for a third straight win. Levante have drawn 4 games on the trot and will be eager to get more than a point from this fixture. A win against Valladolid will see them move above the hosts in the ranking and push them in the bottom three. Our prediction is a narrow win for the hosts.

How to watch Valladolid vs Levante live

The live broadcast of the game will be available on LaLiga's Facebook page in India. Fans can also follow the social media handles of the respective teams as well as the official LaLiga page for regular match updates.

