Van De Beek’s Agent Unhappy With Man Utd’s Reluctance To Cooperate In Transfer Agreements

Guido Albers, Donny van de Beek's agent, voiced his dissatisfaction with Manchester United's unwillingness to cooperate in transfer agreements for the midfielder despite interest from Serie A, Bundesliga, and Premier League clubs. Last summer, the Dutchman moved to United from Ajax for a fee of £35 million. He scored on his Premier League debut but only made four starts in his first Premier League season and 15 appearances across all competitions and is yet to feature for the Red Devils this season, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hesitant to commit with him in the lineup.

As per reports, Everton were one among the teams heavily connected with a move for van de Beek in the final days of the transfer window, with Albers indicating van de Beek preferred to go. Albers expressed his displeasure with United's stubbornness to allow Van de Beek to move, stating that the club had again given guarantees for opportunities this season. “There was a lot of interest from Italy, Germany, and England, so that looked good. But you need the cooperation of the club, and it looked like they would, but ultimately they didn’t,” said Guido Albers, speaking to Voetbal International.

"Disappointed, but also assuring for him, so that he will get his chance, and will get his minutes, but this will become clear in due time. He's been promised that before, but we came to a clear agreement about this with the club, so we have all faith that it will happen now," added Albers.

Talking about what Van de Beek feels about the current scenario, Albers stated that the midfielder loves game time and wants to be on the ground in every match. "I won't say. But everybody who knows Donny knows he loves the game and he wants to be on the pitch every week. So from this answer, you can probably tell what he wanted most," said Albers.

Donny van de Beek assured of game time by Man United

According to Solskjaer, Van de Beek will receive his opportunity at United this season. He also revealed why the midfielder was left out of the starting lineup. “Donny has worked hard, he’s done really well, he will get his chances when the season gets going. We had Carabao Cup games, a game every four days, we’ve had a week every game. I can’t say any other way we made the decision when you start as well as you do you don’t wanna rotate too much. That was the decision, Nemanja started ahead of Donny,” said Ole Solskjaer, speaking at a post-match press conference.

Image Credits: AP