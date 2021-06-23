VAN Vs LAG Dream11: Vancouver Vs LA Galaxy Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Vancouver Whitecaps will take on Los Angeles Galaxy in the ongoing Major League Soccer (MLS) season. The game will be played at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Utah and will kick off at 8:00 AM IST on Thursday, June 24. With just hours left for the clash, here's a look at the VAN vs LAG Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

VAN vs LAG preview

Vancouver Whitecaps have hit a rut and have lost four on the bounce as they were beaten 3-1 by Real Salt Lake have picked up only seven points from their eight league games to date, and find themselves at second from bottom in the Western Conference standings. A win on Wednesday night will see them close in on the top 10 and turn their campaign on its head and Marc Dos Santos's men will hope to pull it off against Los Angeles Galaxy, whom they have overcome in three of the last four meetings between the teams. Galaxy were defeated at home for the first time this campaign when they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders. Greg Vanney's men missed out on an opportunity to move into second place in the Western Conference as a result of that defeat, but they remain just two points adrift of Kansas City with two games in hand.

VAN vs LAG injury and availability news

Los Angeles Galaxy's Jalen Neal still awaits his first outing of the campaign as he remains sidelined with a foot injury. Derrick Williams is also ruled out with suspension. Vancouver meanwhile could bring back Tosaint Ricketts into the XI, while the defensive duo of Bruno Gaspar and Jakob Nerwinski are down with knee injuries. Christian Gutierrez is also a doubt for the contest.

VAN vs LAG predicted XIs

Vancouver: Crepeau; Teibert, Rose, Godoy, Brown; Alexandre, Baldisimo, Bikel; Caicedo, White, Dajome

Crepeau; Teibert, Rose, Godoy, Brown; Alexandre, Baldisimo, Bikel; Caicedo, White, Dajome Los Angeles Galaxy: Bond; Villafana, Coulibaly, DePuy, Araujo; Lletget, Vazquez, Kljestan; Alvarez, Hernandez, Cabral

VAN vs LAG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bond

Defenders: DePuy, Rose, Araujo

Midfielders: Lletget, Kljestan, Baldisimo, Alexandre

Forwards: Hernandez, White, Dajome

VAN vs LAG Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Vancouver: White, Dajome, Alexandre

LA Galaxy: Hernandez, Lletget, Kljestan

VAN vs LAG Dream11 prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy are favourites and should seal the three points on Wednesday with a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

Note: The above VAN vs LAG Dream11 prediction, VAN vs LAG Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VAN vs LAG Dream11 Team and VAN vs LAG Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

(Image Courtesy: Vancouver, LA Galaxy Twitter)