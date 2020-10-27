VAN Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, MLS 2020 Live

Quick links:
Vancouver Whitecaps (VAN) take on the Seattle Sounders (SS) on Matchday 21 of the MLS. VAN vs SS live action will kick off on Wednesday, October 28 at 7:30 am IST. The game will take place at Providence Park, USA. Here's a look at our VAN vs SS Dream11 prediction, VAN vs SS Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
Vancouver Whitecaps will be looking to continue their recent run of good form when they take on the Seattle Sounders in the MLS. Vancouver is currently placed seventh in the MLS standings, with 24 points from 20 games. The hosts welcome Seattle Sounders after beating San Jose 2-1 last time out. Seattle Sounders on the other hand find themselves in second place in the Western Conference with 32 points from 18 games. Sounders come into the clash after having settle for a draw in their last game against Portland Timbers, with the scoreline reading 1-1.
Vancouver Whitecaps: Evan Bush; Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinović, Erik Godoy, Ali Adnan; Leonard Owusu, Cristian Dajome, Tosaint Ricketts; Janio Bikel; Fredy Montero, Lucas Cavallini
Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei; Kelvin Leerdam, Shane O'Neill, Yeimar Gomez, Nouhou Tolo; Joao Paulo, Jordy Delem; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan; Will Bruin
Goalkeeper: Stefan Frei
Defenders: Kelvin Leerdam, Yeimar Gomez, Ranko Veselinović, Nouhou Tolo
Midfielders: Cristian Roldan, Tosaint Ricketts, Nicolas Lodeiro (VC)
Forwards: Jordan Morris, Fredy Montero (C), Lucas Cavallini
Vancouver Whitecaps: Fredy Montero, Lucas Cavallini, Tosaint Ricketts
Seattle Sounders: Cristian Roldan, Stefan Frei, Jordan Morris
According to our VAN vs SS match prediction, the Seattle Sounders will be the favourites to win the match.