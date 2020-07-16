Vancouver Vs San Jose Result: Shea Salinas Seals Win For San Jose With Injury Time Goal

San Jose Earthquakes overcame a strenuous challenge against rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC, with an injury-time goal in the MLS Is Back. Shea Salinas bagged a final minute goal to break the deadlock in the 4-3 thriller, marking off their first win in the MLS is back Tournament after the previous game against Seattle Sounders ended in a goalless draw.

Vancouver vs San Jose highlights MLS live scores: 2-1 first half thriller

Ali Adnan achieved the breakthrough for Vancouver in the 7th minute of the game, striking an alluring shot from the edge of the box. Vancouver saw their lead doubled by the 22nd minute after a sensational counter-attack, which led to an own goal from Judson. Despite trailing by two goals, San Jose did not let their guard down which proved fruitful when Andy Rios scored a backheel goal in the injury time of the first half from a sublime corner kick.

Vancouver vs San Jose highlights MLS live scores: Dajome, Wondowlowski score for their sides

Despite the goal from Rios, Vancouver did not succumb under pressure and went on to net the third goal after a horrific goalkeeping debacle in the 59th minute, which was duly taken advantage of by Cristian Dajome. Later in the 72nd minute, Chris Wondowlowski tapped in a close-range cross to cut down the two-goal deficit for San Jose in an attempt to at least bargaining a draw from the game.

MLS live scores: Shea Salinas' goal throttle down Vancouver

SHEA SALINAS GOES ALL THE WAY!



INCREDIBLE. #VANvSJ pic.twitter.com/obJDPi6iCI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 16, 2020

Nine minutes later, Oswaldo Alanis headed home the equaliser for San Jose, much to the astonishment of the fans, while also raising some serious questions over Vancouver’s ability to defend set-pieces. The game appeared to be moving towards a draw with nine minutes of added play. However, things took a turn for good for San Jose, when Shea Salinas’ moment of brilliance bagged the lead for his side. The American winger went on to score a solo goal leaving the defence in shambles to find the back of the net just before the final whistle.

MLS live scores: San Jose to play Chicago on Sunday

This was San Jose’s first victory in the MLS Is Back Tournament, bagging four points to claim the top spot in Group F. Ironically, this was Vancouver’s first game this term and they occupy the fourth spot in the group. San Jose will next come up against Chicago Fire FC on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

Image courtesy: MLS Twitter