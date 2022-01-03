Vannes Vs PSG LIVE Stream: How To Watch French Cup Match In India, US And UK?

Vannes will be up against Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) in the French Cup 2021-22 clash, at the Stade de la Rabine in Vannes on Monday night (local time). PSG head into the match after drawing their Ligue 1 match against Lorient 1-1 on December 23 after winning 0-3 against SC Feignies in the Round of 64 clash in the Coupe de France.

Meanwhile, Vannes face PSG after winning 4-0 against Wasquehal in the Round of 64. Vannes play in the Championnat national 2 tournament, which is the fourth tier tournament of French football, and have qualified for the Round of 32 for the first time in the last decade.

Vannes vs PSG, French Cup 2021-22 match: Team News

PSG will be heading into the match without the services of the legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. In a statement on Sunday, PSG said, “The 4 players that tested positive for COVID-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol”.

At the same time, PSG also has absentees in form of Neymar, Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler who are out due to injuries, while Sergio Ramos will miss the match after picking a red card against Lorient in the last Ligue 1 match. Meanwhile, the hosts, Vannes, have listed no injuries and all players will be available for their clash wth PSG.

Vannes vs PSG, French Cup 2021-22 match: Live Streaming Details

The Vannes vs PSG, Coupe de France match will not be telecasted live in India and UK. However, soccer fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the match by tuning in to the beIN SPORTS television channel. The match will be available on live stream in beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Indian and UK football fans can check the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of PSG. The match is scheduled to start at 1:40 AM IST on Tuesday in India, 3:10 PM on Monday in the US, and 8:10 PM on Monday in the UK.

(Image: @psg/@vannesoc/Instagram)