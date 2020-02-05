VAR Can Undergo Certain Changes From Next Year But It's Here To Stay, Says PL Chief

Premier League's new CEO Richard Masters stated that the management is planning to bring certain changes to the way in which VAR operates. The introduction of VAR has not been smooth for Premier League clubs. The new technology has been criticised throughout the season by fans and players alike. According to a survey carried out by YouGov, six out of 10 fans feel that VAR is working very poorly.

VAR can undergo some changes in the next season

According to Richard Masters, their research has found that fans have welcomed the system because of its improved accuracy. "There is obviously the other part of VAR which is consistent decision-making, the time to take decisions, frustration perhaps with the precision offsides and whether you like that or don't, the jury is out on that," he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Richard Masters stated that 94% of the important decisions were found to be accurate this season. He also added that the clubs will hold a meeting in April to discuss how the system should work from next season onwards. "I think offsides is one and whether you want offsides that are precise to the armpit or the heel, or whether you want to build in a bit of tolerance? That is sort of a technical challenge," he said.

"The use of the review area (by the referee) is another debate. We have recently expanded the remit on that to cover red cards and downgrades from red card situations. I think if fans can see the referee (reviewing the incident) then psychologically they are seeing something happening rather than waiting for (VARs based in) Stockley Park to make a decision. That will be a discussion point," Richard Masters said.

