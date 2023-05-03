VAR Issues Haunts Prime Football League Games; Dortmund And Arsenal Among Those Affected

Refereeing a football match is a challenging role, especially given the scrutiny of passionate fans who may disagree with decisions made on the field. To aid referees in making accurate decisions, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) came up in 2018. But to make it effective, referees must use it properly.

There were moments this season when close calls on the field might have changed the results of two of the tightest championship battles. For instance, in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund may have been denied a chance to win their first league title in 11 years when a clear penalty got denied in their 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum.

VAR errors prevalent across leagues

Bochum’s Danilo Soares brought Dortmund striker Karim Adeyemi down in the box, but the referee and VAR did not award a penalty despite it appearing to be a clear foul. The referee later admitted his mistake, but this did little to appease Dortmund fans, as Bayern Munich’s win at Hertha Berlin enabled them to take the top spot on the table with four games remaining in the season.

Similarly, in the English Premier League, a decision during Arsenal’s match against Brentford in February may have significant consequences in the title race. The VAR could not draw offside lines over Brentford’s equalizer, which would have been ruled out if the lines had been drawn. Arsenal drew the match 1-1, dropping two points. Although Arsenal is currently on top of the table, the title rivals Manchester City has a game in hand, which could prove to be a significant bump for Arsenal to overcome.

While it may be a stretch to say that these decisions entirely dictated the outcome of the title race, there is no opposing that errors can significantly affect the result of a match and, ultimately, the tournament as a whole.

Currently, there are hundreds of leagues and club competitions around the world that are using VAR technology. FIFA has been using the VAR technology for the past two World Cups. The 2018 FIFA World Cup saw a considerable rise in the number of penalties given out as a result of fouls.

