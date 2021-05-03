Varane Injury Update: Real Madrid Defender To Miss UCL Semi-final Second Leg Vs Chelsea

Real Madrid are dealt with a major blow as Raphael Varane injury update reveals that the 28-year old centre-back will not be a part of the Los Blancos squad travelling to England for the Champions League semi-final second leg. The Real Madrid defender was expected to feature against the Blues on Wednesday but has now been ruled unavailable for the Spanish outfit's game against their English counterparts in the Champions League.

Real Madrid Team News vs Chelsea

Real Madrid shared a statement on their official website sharing a Varane injury update. The statement reads: "Following the tests carried out today on our player Raphaël Varane by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the right abductor muscle. His recovery will be monitored."

Raphael Varane featured for Real Madrid on Saturday during their 2-0 win over Osasuna. However, the World Cup winner picked up a groin injury and had to be subbed off at halftime. The 28-year-old was expected to shrug off the injury and be in contention for the Champions League semi-final second leg but has now been ruled out and will not feature for Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge.

Reports suggest that the 28-year-old centre-back is expected to be sidelined for 10 days while missing over around 1-2 weeks of football. If he fails to recover soon, the French international could also miss Real Madrid's LaLiga clash against Sevilla later this week.

Apart from Varane, Los Blancos are also expected to miss out on the services of Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal with the duo set to remain sidelined and play no part in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals. Moreover, Federico Valverde is yet to recover from Covid-19 and is a major doubt for the second leg as well.

However, Zinedine Zidane is likely to welcome back club captain Sergio Ramos and left-back Ferland Mendy to the first team set up. Both the players were reported to be involved in first-team training and are expected to be in contention to start against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Chelsea Team News vs Real Madrid

Chelsea vs Real Madrid team news, on the other hand, sees the Blues of London await health updates on the injured duo of Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger. The German centre-back suffered a knock against Real Madrid in the first leg and is likely to remain unavailable on Wednesday. Head coach Thomas Tuchel will also be sweating over the fitness of the former Real Madrid midfielder with the Croatian star being reported to have a little setback while training before the Fulham clash.

Heading into the second leg after playing out a 1-1 draw in Spain, Real Madrid will be happy to go on with their performance by restricting Chelsea to a single away goal. Los Blancos will be aiming to make a strong start in the second leg with the semi-final set to be played on May 5 with the Chelsea vs Real Madrid time seeing the match kickoff at 12:30 AM according to IST.