VER Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Verona will host high-flying Atalanta in Serie A this weekend. Atalanta are third in the Serie A table with 70 points to their name. Gian Piero Gasperini's side look unstoppable this season as they have already scored 93 goals in 33 games. Atalanta have won 21 games this season and are trailing by just 7 points behind table-toppers, Juventus. Atalanta won 6-2 in their last Serie A clash against Brescia. As for Verona, they are currently placed eighth in the Serie A standings with a total of 44 points. Verona have won a total of 11 games in the season (Draws 11, Losses 11) and lost 2-1 in their last Serie A game against Roma.

The VER vs ATN live match will commence on July 18 at 8:45 PM IST. Fans can play the VER vs ATN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the VER vs ATN Dream11 prediction, VER vs ATN dream11 top picks and VER vs ATN Dream11 team.

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Trolls Piers Morgan For 2015 Tweet As Morgan Makes Amends

VER vs ATN Dream11 team

Also Read | Real Madrid Create History As The First Team In LaLiga To Have 21 Different Scorers

VER vs ATN Dream11 top picks

Luis Muriel (Captain) Duvan Zapata (Vice-captain) Josip Ilicic Matteo Pessina Samuel Di Carmine Davide Faraoni

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Also Read | Tottenham Right-back Serge Aurier's Brother Shot Dead In Public In France

VER vs ATN Dream11 prediction: VER vs ATN Dream11 team, probable playing XI

Hellas Verona : Marco Silvestri, Koray Günter, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Rahmani, Matteo Pessina, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Davide Faraoni, Valerio Verre, Mattia Zaccagni, Fabio Borini

: Marco Silvestri, Koray Günter, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Rahmani, Matteo Pessina, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Davide Faraoni, Valerio Verre, Mattia Zaccagni, Fabio Borini Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini, Jose Palomino, Berat Djimsiti, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Alejandro Gomez, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Mario Pasalic, Hans Hateboer, Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic

VER vs ATN Dream11 prediction

Our VER vs ATN Dream11 prediction is that Atalanta will win this game, considering their run of form.

Note: The VER vs ATN Dream11 prediction, VER vs ATN Dream11 top picks and VER vs ATN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VER vs ATN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Atalanta/Instagram)