VER Vs BOG Dream11: Verona Vs Bologna Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Serie A Match Preview

Mid-table sides Hellas Verona (VER) and Bologna (BOG) will lock horns against each other in what is their penultimate game of the Serie A 2020/21 season. The game will be played at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi and will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Tuesday, May 18. With just hours left for kick-off, here's at the VER vs BOG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks and our preview for the game.

VER vs BOG preview

Hellas Verona are winless in their last seven games, which has seen a positive campaign slump towards a rather sour end for head coach Ivan Juric. The hosts have just one win in their last 11 matches and could lose their top half status in the final two matches of the season. Verona are currently 10th in the standings, three points clear of Udinese and Bologna and will look to hold on to the spot come to the end of the season.

Bologna, meanwhile, will hope to move closer to a top-half finish and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Verona. However, like their opponents, the visitors have hit a lean patch, with only one win in their last eight matches. Their away form continues to be woeful, with only three wins in their last 22 games on the road dating back to last season. However, they will be motivated especially with Verona yet to taste a victory at home since their February win over Parma.

VER vs BOG injury and availability news

Verona captain Miguel Veloso returns from a neck surgery, while Ronald Viera continues to remain ruled out. Marco Benassi is also a doubt for the game, while Eddie Salcedo could get a game ahead of Nikola Kalinic. First choice goalkeeper Marco Silvestri is also set to return to XI. As for Bologna, Nicolas Dominguez, Federico Santander and Aaron Hickey are ruled out with injuries. Gary Medel and Matthias Svanberg are doubts and will have to pass a late fitness test to get to the XI.

VER vs BOG predicted playing XIs

Verona: Silvestri; Ceccherini, Magnani, Dimarco; Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic; Zaccagni, Barak; Lasagna

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Soumaoro, Danilo, Dijks; Schouten, Svanberg; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio

VER vs BOG Dream11 Team

Goalkeepers: Skorupski

Skorupski Defenders: Ceccherini, Soumaoro, Tomiyasu

Ceccherini, Soumaoro, Tomiyasu Midfielders: Barak, Zaccagni (VC), Faraoni, Orsolini

Barak, Zaccagni (VC), Faraoni, Orsolini Strikers: Palacio (C), Lasagna, Barrow

VER vs BOG Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

Verona: Zaccagni, Barak, Faraoni

Zaccagni, Barak, Faraoni Bologna: Barrow, Palacio, Orsolini

VER vs BOG Dream11 prediction

We predict Bologna to clinch a hard-fought 2-1 win against Hellas Verona on Monday night.

Note: The above VER vs BOG Dream11 prediction, VER vs BOG match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VER vs BOG Dream11 team and VER vs BOG Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

