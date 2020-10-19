VER Vs GEN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Quick links:
Hellas Verona will face-off with Genoa at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in the Serie A on October 19, Monday (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Genoa have only played two games this season as their previous fixture against Torino was cancelled due to 22 positive COVID-19 tests at the club. Here's a look at our VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction, VER vs GEN Dream11 team and the probable VER vs GEN playing 11.
Hellas Verona have two wins out of three so far while Genoa have played only two and shipped six goals in the previous game against Napoli. Genoa managed to survive in Italian top flight and will look to pick early points in the season, so as to avoid a similar situation this season. Based on recent form, our VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction is a Hellas Verona victory.
MAAATCH DAY! 👊— Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) October 19, 2020
#️⃣ #VeronaGenoa
🕘 20.45
🏟 Stadio #Bentegodi
📲 @SkySport @RadioVerona @HellasVeronaFC #DaiVerona #SerieATIM #lastoriAcontinuA pic.twitter.com/237nU99WDD
Last season, Verona defeated Genoa 2-1 at the Bentegodi, though Genoa later came back with a 3-0 win on the final day of the season, a game notable for featuring three red cards, two of which came in stoppage time.
Hellas Verona probable 11 - Marco Silvestri, Yildirim Cetin, Federico Ceccherini, Matteo Lovato, Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Federico Dimarco, Eddie Salcedo, Mattia Zaccagni, Andrea Favilli
Genoa probable 11 - Mattia Perin, Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata, Davide Biraschi, Paolo Ghiglione, Filippo Melegoni, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra, Ivan Radovanovic, Goran Pandev
VER vs GEN live: Hellas Verona top picks
VER vs GEN live: Genoa top picks
Goalkeeper - Perin (C)
Defenders - Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata,Yildirim Cetin, Federico Ceccherini
Midfielders - Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra
Forwards - Andrea Favilli (VC), Ivan Radovanovic,
Note: The above VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction, VER vs GEN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VER vs GEN Dream11 team and VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
