VER Vs GEN Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Hellas Verona will face-off with Genoa at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi in the Serie A on October 19, Monday (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:15 am IST. Genoa have only played two games this season as their previous fixture against Torino was cancelled due to 22 positive COVID-19 tests at the club. Here's a look at our VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction, VER vs GEN Dream11 team and the probable VER vs GEN playing 11.

VER vs GEN live: VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction and preview

Hellas Verona have two wins out of three so far while Genoa have played only two and shipped six goals in the previous game against Napoli. Genoa managed to survive in Italian top flight and will look to pick early points in the season, so as to avoid a similar situation this season. Based on recent form, our VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction is a Hellas Verona victory.

Also Read | Man United Transfer News: Solskjaer Given Hope Of Landing Jadon Sancho Next Year

Dream11 VER vs GEN live: Hellas Verona vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Last season, Verona defeated Genoa 2-1 at the Bentegodi, though Genoa later came back with a 3-0 win on the final day of the season, a game notable for featuring three red cards, two of which came in stoppage time.

Also Read | LU Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction: Probable VER vs GEN playing 11

Hellas Verona probable 11 - Marco Silvestri, Yildirim Cetin, Federico Ceccherini, Matteo Lovato, Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Federico Dimarco, Eddie Salcedo, Mattia Zaccagni, Andrea Favilli

Genoa probable 11 - Mattia Perin, Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata, Davide Biraschi, Paolo Ghiglione, Filippo Melegoni, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra, Ivan Radovanovic, Goran Pandev

Also Read | WBA Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

VER vs GEN live: Top picks for VER vs GEN Dream11 team

VER vs GEN live: Hellas Verona top picks

Marco Silvestri

Andrea Favilli

VER vs GEN live: Genoa top picks

Goran Pandev

Mattia Perin

VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction: VER vs GEN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Perin (C)

Defenders - Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata,Yildirim Cetin, Federico Ceccherini

Midfielders - Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra

Forwards - Andrea Favilli (VC), Ivan Radovanovic,

Also Read | Barcelona Transfer News: Ronald Koeman Intends To Sign Lyon's Memphis Depay In January

Note: The above VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction, VER vs GEN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VER vs GEN Dream11 team and VER vs GEN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Hellas Verona Twitter