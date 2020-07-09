VER Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A League Live Game Info

Verona host Inter Milan in Matchday 31 of Serie A 2019-20 at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi stadium. Antonio Conte managed to gather a star-studded team in his first season at Inter Milan. The Romelu Lukaku-led side were looking promising in the start of the season but they slowly dropped the form as the tournament progressed. Inter Milan are currently on the fourth spot of the Serie A points table with 19 wins in 30 games (Draws 7, Losses 4). They have managed to bank a total of 64 points to their name with a goal difference of 32.

Inter Milan lost 2-1 in their last Serie A clash against Bologna. Defender Alessandro Bastoni saw a red card in the clash against Bologna and will be unavailable for Inter Milan's next clash. As for Verona, they are currently on the 9th spot of the points table with 11 wins in 30 games (Draws 9, Losses 10). They have a total of 42 points in the season with a goal difference of 1. Verona lost 2-0 in their last Serie A clash against Brescia.

Also Read | Hector Bellerin Plants The First 3,000 Seeds As Promised After Arsenal Win Over Wolves

The VER vs INT match will commence on Thursday, July 9 (Friday, July 10 1:15 AM IST). Fans can play the VER vs INT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the VER vs INT Dream11 prediction, VER vs INT match prediction and VER vs INT Dream11 team.

Also Read | Juventus Boss Sarri Claims He 'only Fights With Gonzalo Higuain' And No One Else At Club

VER vs INT live: VER vs INT Dream11 team

Also Read | Real Madrid Not Looking At Signings This Year As They Aim For €200 Million Fire Sale

VER vs INT live: VER vs INT Dream11 prediction (top picks)

Romelu Lukaku (Captain) Lautaro Martinez (Vice-captain) Stefan de Vrij. Samuel Di Carmine Matteo Pessina Giampaolo Pazzini.

Also Read | Neymar Set To Return To Barcelona After Agreeing Exit Pact With French Giants PSG: Report

VER vs INT live

VER vs INT Dream11 prediction: VER vs INT Dream11 team, VER vs INT playing 11

Hellas Verona : Marco Silvestri, Koray Günter, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Rahmani, Matteo Pessina, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Davide Faraoni, Valerio Verre, Mattia Zaccagni, Fabio Borini

: Marco Silvestri, Koray Günter, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Rahmani, Matteo Pessina, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Davide Faraoni, Valerio Verre, Mattia Zaccagni, Fabio Borini Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Sebestiano Esposito

VER vs INT Dream11 Team: VER vs INT Dream11 prediction

Our VER vs INT Dream11 prediction is that Inter Milan will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The VER vs INT Dream11 prediction, VER vs INT match prediction and VER vs INT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VER vs INT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Inter Milan Instagram)