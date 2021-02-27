VER Vs JUV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Game Preview

Quick links:
Verona (VER) will lock horns with Juventus (JUV) in the upcoming game of the Serie A on Saturday, February 27 at 8:45 PM local time (Sunday, February 28 at 1:15 AM IST). The game will be played at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in Verona, Italy. Here is our VER vs JUV Dream11 prediction, top picks and VER vs JUV Dream11 team.
Juventus are currently at the third spot of the Serie A standings with 45 points. Cristiano Ronaldo and team have played twenty-two games so far in the tournament, winning thirteen and losing three (six draws). Verona, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot with 34 points and a win-loss record of 9-7 (seven draws).
Marco Silvestri, Pawel Dawidowicz, Matteo Lovato, Koray Günter, Federico Ceccherini, Mattia Zaccagni, Davide Faraoni, Antonin Barak, Ebrima Colley, Kevin Lasagna, Andrea Favilli
Wojciech Tomasz Szczęsny, Alex Sandro, Mattijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabott, Dejan Kulusevski, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Juventus are the favourites to win the game.
📜🪶 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖉𝖞 𝖙𝖔 𝖑𝖆𝖞 𝖔𝖚𝖗 𝖘𝖈𝖊𝖓𝖊!— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) February 27, 2021
🇮🇹 @SerieA_EN
🆚 @HellasVeronaFC
🏟 Stadio Bentegodi
⏰ 20:45 CET
📲 #VeronaJuve pic.twitter.com/cpZCYNjmLM
Note: The above VER vs JUV Dream11 prediction, VER vs JUV Dream11 team, probable VER vs JUV playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VER vs JUV Dream11 team and VER vs JUV match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
