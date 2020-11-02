Verona Vs Benevento Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Hellas Verona are all set to face off against Genoa in the final match of Serie A Matchday 6 on Monday, November 2 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers). The match kicks off at 1:15 am IST and will be played at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodiin Verona. Here's a look at the Verona vs Benevento live stream details, team news and our prediction for the same.

Verona vs Benevento prediction and preview

Hellas Verona are currently 10th in the Serie A standings, having lost only one of their five matches so far. After being awarded a 3-0 win in their opener, Verona defeated Udinese before going down to Parma. Draws against Genoa and Juventus followed, and Ivan Jurić's side will hope to continue their good start to the Serie A season on MD 6.

Benevento, on the other hand, are 13th in the Serie A standings and could overtake the hosts with a win on Monday. The visitors have won two of their five games so far and will look to move past their humiliating defeats against Roma and Napoli. Verona are favourites for the clash and are likely to seal yet another three points at home.

Verona vs Benevento team news and injured players

Andrea Favilli, who scored against Juventus, is out injured and will be unavailable until the international break ends. Fellow teammates Matteo Lovato and Federico Ceccherini are also doubtful for the clash. Verona captain Davide Faraoni injured his calf last time out and is likely to miss out the game on Monday, along with the likes of Mert Cetin, Miguel Veloso, Marco Benassi and Samuel Di Carmine.

Benevento have a brief injury list, with Iago Falque, Federico Barba and Gabriele Moncini doubtful for the clash.

Verona vs Benevento probable playing XI

Verona : Marco Silvestri; Pawel Dawidowicz, Giangiacomo Magnani, Alan Empereur; Darko Lazovic, Ronaldo Vieira, Adrieh Tameze, Federico Dimarco; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni; Nikola Kalinic

: Marco Silvestri; Pawel Dawidowicz, Giangiacomo Magnani, Alan Empereur; Darko Lazovic, Ronaldo Vieira, Adrieh Tameze, Federico Dimarco; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni; Nikola Kalinic Benevento: Lorenzo Montipo; Gaetano Letizia,Kamil Glik, Luca Caldirola, Daam Foulon; Artur Ionita, Nicolas Viola, Bryan Dabo; Roberto Insigne, Gianluca Caprari; Gianluca Lapadula.

How to watch Verona vs Benevento live?

The Verona vs Benevento in India telecast of Serie A live in India will air on the Sony Sports Network. Fans looking for the Verona vs Benevento live stream can watch the action live on SonyLIV. For in-match highlights, score updates and other news, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Benevento, Verona and Serie A. The match will begin at 1:15 am IST on Tuesday, November 3 in India (Monday night).

(Image Courtesy: Verona, Benevento Instagram)