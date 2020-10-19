Verona Vs Genoa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

High-flying Hellas Verona are all set to face off against Genoa in the final match of Serie A Matchday 4 on Monday, October 19 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers). Serie A live action kicks off at 12:15 am IST and will be played at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodiin Verona. Here's a look at the Verona vs Genoa live stream details, Verona vs Genoa team news and our Verona vs Genoa prediction.

Also Read: Van Dijk Played Every Minute In Premier League Since January 2018 Before Injury Vs Everton

Serie A live: Verona vs Genoa prediction and preview

Hellas Verona were awarded a 3-0 win over Roma in their opening encounter due to Roma's registration in a game that actually ended in a 0-0 draw. They followed it up with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Udinese in their next game, only to go down by the same scoreline against Parma last time out.

The visitors, on the other hand, lost their opening encounter to Parma, before registering a convincing 4-1 win over Crotone. However, Inter Milan ran riot in their next fixture as Genoa conceded six in a defeat. Both teams will look to bounce back from their defeats in what promises to be an exciting clash on Monday (Tuesday IST). Our prediction is that Verona are likely to edge past their opponents in this encounter.

Also Read: Bundesliga Results And Highlights: Leipzig Lead Above Bayern, Dortmund After Matchday 4

Verona vs Genoa team news and injured players

Genoa: Darian Males, Davide Zappacosta, Domenico Criscito, Francesco Cassata, Lukas Lerager, Mattia Destro, Petar Brlek, Stefano Sturaro, Vittorio Parigini

Darian Males, Davide Zappacosta, Domenico Criscito, Francesco Cassata, Lukas Lerager, Mattia Destro, Petar Brlek, Stefano Sturaro, Vittorio Parigini Hellas Verona: Andrea Danzi, Antonin Barak, Kaoray Gunter, Marco Benassi, Miguel Veloso, Pawel Dawidowicz, Mert Cetin

Verona vs Genoa probable playing XI

Genoa: Mattia Perin, Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata, Andrea Masiello; Paolo Ghiglone, Milan Badelj, Ivan Radovanovic, Nicolo Rovella, Lennart Czyborra; Goran Pandev, Eldor Shomurodov

Mattia Perin, Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata, Andrea Masiello; Paolo Ghiglone, Milan Badelj, Ivan Radovanovic, Nicolo Rovella, Lennart Czyborra; Goran Pandev, Eldor Shomurodov Hellas Verona: Marco Silvestri; Federico Ceccherini, Giangiacomo Magnani, Aian Emperur; Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Darko Lazovic; Eddy Salcedo, Mattia Zaccagni, Samuel Di Carmine.

Also Read: LaLiga Results And Highlights: Real Madrid, Barcelona STUNNED On Matchday 6

Verona vs Genoa live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch Verona vs Genoa in India can catch the telecast of Serie A live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Fans looking for the Verona vs Genoa live stream can watch the action live on SonyLIV. For in-match highlights, score updates and other news, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Genoa, Verona and Serie A. The match will begin at 12:15 am IST on Tuesday, October 20 in India (Monday night).

Also Read: Ibrahimovic At The Double As AC Milan Seal Impressive 2-1 Derby Win Over Inter

(Image Courtesy: Verona, Genoa Instagram)