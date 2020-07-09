Verona Vs Inter Milan Prediction, Live Stream, Head To Head, Serie A Match Preview

Verona host Inter Milan in Matchday 31 of Serie A 2019-20 at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi stadium. Antonio Conte managed to gather a star-studded team in his first season at Inter Milan. The Romelu Lukaku-led side were looking promising in the start of the season but they slowly dropped the form as the tournament progressed. Inter Milan are currently on the fourth spot of the Serie A points table with 19 wins in 30 games (Draws 7, Losses 4). They have managed to bank a total of 64 points to their name with a goal difference of 32.

Inter Milan lost 2-1 in their last Serie A clash against Bologna. Defender Alessandro Bastoni saw a red card in the clash against Bologna and will be unavailable for Inter Milan's next clash. As for Verona, they are currently on the 9th spot of the points table with 11 wins in 30 games (Draws 9, Losses 10). They have a total of 42 points in the season with a goal difference of 1. Verona lost 2-0 in their last Serie A clash against Brescia.

Verona vs Inter Milan h2h and Verona vs Inter Milan predicted XI.

Verona vs Inter Milan Live Stream

Verona vs Inter Milan Serie A live match details

Game: Verona vs Inter Milan Date and time: Thursday, July 9 (Friday, July 10 1:15 AM IST) Venue: Marc Antonio Bentegodi stadium Live telecast: SONY TEN 2 Verona vs Inter Milan live streaming: SonyLIV

Verona vs Inter Milan h2h

Verona vs Inter Milan h2h

2019-11-09 INTER MILAN – VERONA 2-1 2018-03-31 INTER MILAN – VERONA 3-0 2017-10-30 VERONA – INTER MILAN 1-2 2016-02-07 VERONA – INTER MILAN 3-3 2015-09-23 INTER MILAN – VERONA 1-0 2015-04-11 VERONA – INTER MILAN 0-3 2014-11-09 INTER MILAN – VERONA 2-2 2014-03-15 VERONA – INTER MILAN 0-2 2013-10-26 INTER MILAN – VERONA 4-2

Verona vs Inter Milan Live Stream

Verona vs Inter Milan live stream (Predicted XI)

Hellas Verona : Marco Silvestri, Koray Günter, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Rahmani, Matteo Pessina, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Davide Faraoni, Valerio Verre, Mattia Zaccagni, Fabio Borini

: Marco Silvestri, Koray Günter, Marash Kumbulla, Amir Rahmani, Matteo Pessina, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Davide Faraoni, Valerio Verre, Mattia Zaccagni, Fabio Borini Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic, Cristiano Biraghi, Milan Skriniar, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Marcelo Brozovic, Christian Eriksen, Nicolo Barella, Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Alexis Sanchez, Sebestiano Esposito

Serie A table: Serie A table before Verona vs Inter Milan

Juventus (75) Lazio (68) Atalanta (66) Inter Milan (64) Roma (51) Napoli (51)

(Cover image source: Inter Milan Instagram)