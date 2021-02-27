Verona Vs Juventus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Andrea Pirlo's Juventus will lock horns with Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday, February 27. The Serie A matchday 24 clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Sunday, February 28 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Verona vs Juventus team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

ALSO READ: AC Milan's Franck Kessie Dedicates goal To Atalanta Youth Player Who Died Of Cancer: WATCH

Verona vs Juventus game preview

Verona are currently ninth in the Serie A standings, with 34 points from 23 games so far. Ivan Juric's side have won nine, drawn seven and lost nine games this campaign, and were held to a 2-2 draw against Genoa last weekend. Verona were within a hair's breadth of sealing a second successive victory in the league until Milan Badelj's powerful stoppage-time equalizer for the Grifon. However, Juric will be aware that his team will have to be at their sharpest when they face the reigning Italian champions this weekend.

ALSO READ: In UEFA Europa League Round-of-16 Draw, Manchester United Book Date With Zlatan & AC Milan

Juventus, on the other hand, are in third place on the Serie A table, with 45 points from 22 games. The Old Lady suffered defeat against Napoli (1-0) on February 13 and then lost their first leg UCL last 16 game against Porto (2-1) before registering a 3-0 win over Crotone last weekend. The Bianconeri are eight points behind league leaders Inter Milan and will be hoping to keep the pressure on Antonio Conte's side.

ALSO READ: Haaland Transfer: Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Approves Move For Dortmund Striker

Verona vs Juventus team news, injuries and suspensions

For Verona, striker Nikola Kalinic is a doubt for the weekend game. Midfielder Ebrima Colley is also ruled out until April, while Kevin Ruegg, Federico Ceccherini and Pawel Dawidowicz are all on the treatment table.

For the visitors, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado are all ruled out due to injury while Danilo serves a one-game suspension. Paulo Dybala remains injured while Alvaro Morata is suffering from an intestinal illness. This will mean that Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the Juventus attack on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba And Jadon Sancho Star In EPIC Pepsi Max Advert, Fans Roar: WATCH

Verona vs Juventus prediction

Given that Juventus have the best defensive record in the league, it will be hard for Verona to break them down. Despite key absentees in their backline, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for the visitors.

Serie A live: Where to watch Verona vs Juventus live in India?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Verona vs Juventus live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Hellas Verona, Juventus Instagram