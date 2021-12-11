Verstappen Vs Hamilton: Man City Star Kevin De Bruyne Reveals His Pick For The F1 Title

As the F1 2021 edition stands at the doorstep of its climax, all eyes will be on the Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton battle this weekend at the Abu Dhabi GP. Both championship rivals will head into the race level on points (369.5), with the Dutchman having a narrow lead due to more race wins this season. Verstappen has won nine races as compared to Hamilton's two. This means that the Red Bull driver will lift the title if both drivers finish on the same points during Sunday's race.

Ahead of what promises to be a fierce and competitive season finale, football club Manchester City's star player Kevin De Bruyne gave his take on who he wants to see win the title on Sunday.

Verstappen vs Hamilton: Kevin De Bruyne gives his take on F1 battle

While speaking to F1, Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne said that he hopes Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton to win the F1 title this weekend at the Abu Dhabi GP. "Hi, Max, KDB here. I want to wish you all the best for the race this weekend in Abu Dhabi. I have been enjoying your races so much. It's been a great battle with Lewis. Still cheering for you, though, so, hopefully, you win this weekend, and then you can enjoy that world title," said the Belgian midfielder.

While the race takes place on Sunday, it will be exciting to see who among the two comes out on top during Saturday's qualifying session. Both drivers will hope to get pole position to have the best chance of winning the season finale and the championship. The Abu Dhabi GP qualifying commences at 6:30 PM IST on December 11.

How to watch F1 Abu Dhabi GP live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch F1 live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can be watched live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. As for the Abu Dhabi GP live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all the qualifying and race action on the official website and social media handles of F1.