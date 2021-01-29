VfB Stuttgart Vs Mainz Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

VfB Stuttgart will take on Mainz on Matchday 19 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign on Friday. The match is slated to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena on January 29 and is set to kick off at 1:00 AM (Saturday, January 30) according to IST. Let's have a look at the VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz live stream, playing 11, team news among other details of this match.

10th-ranked VfB Stuttgart will play the match following a string of poor performances in their recent Bundesliga outings. After playing out a 2-2 draw against Gladbach, the hosts have registered two consecutive defeats against Armenia Bielefeld and Freiburg. They will be hoping to get back to winning ways and a match against relegation-threatened 17th-placed Mainz provides them with the perfect opportunity. However, Stuttgart will not have it easy as Mainz will start the match brimming with confidence following their 3-2 win against RB Leipzig.

VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz Team News

Stuttgart will play their match without their midfield duo of Clinton Mola and Lilian Egloff as they remain sidelined for this game. Hamadi Al Ghaddioui also remains unfit for the match and is not expected to be in the Stuttgart matchday squad. Pellegrino Matarazzo will miss Borna Sosa and the defensive partnership of Maxime Awoudja alongside Philipp Forster as they are nursing their respective injuries.

Mainz will sweat it over the fitness of four first-team regulars before the Stuttgart match as they have major doubts over the fitness and match availability of Edimilson Fernandes and Leandro Barreiro. Daniel Brosinki and Dominik Kohr also remain major doubts for this game. Bo Svensson will also be without midfielder Pierre Kunde as the Cameroon international is sidelined due to his injury.

VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz Predicted Playing 11

Stuttgart- Gregor Kobel, Waldemar Anton, Pascal Stenzel, Tanguy Coulibaly, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Orel Mangala, Wataru Endo, Daniel Didavi, Gonzalo Castro, Silas Wamangituka, Nicolas Gonzalez

Mainz- Robin Zentner, Stefan Bell, Danny da Costa, Luca Kilian, Jerry St. Juste, Kevin Stoger, Levin Oztunali, Philipp Mwene, Robin Quaison, Danny Latza, Karim Onisiwo

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz live in India?

There will be no Bundesliga live telecast of games in India for the 2020-21 season. However, the DFL confirmed their partnership with FanCode, India’s first multi-sport aggregator platform by Dream Sports, to showcase games from the 2020-21 Bundesliga season. Fans can catch the VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz live stream on the FanCode app in India. The app will also give football fans access to every single Bundesliga game for the upcoming season.

VfB Stuttgart vs Mainz Prediction

Despite missing out on a few key players, VfB Stuttgart will likely see a positive outcome in their favour at the end of the 90 minutes. We expect the host to walk away as winners at the end of this game.

VfB Stuttgart 2-0 Mainz