VIC Vs FAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live

Gil Vicente will take on Famalicao in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on June 9 (June 10 for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos on Tuesday (Wednesday for Indian viewers) with a kick-off time of 1:30 am IST. Gil Vicente are currently eighth in the league standings while Famalicao are fifth on the league table. Fans can play the VIC vs FAM prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the VIC vs FAM Dream11 prediction, the VIC vs FAM Dream11 top picks and VIC vs FAM Dream11 team.

VIC vs FAM Dream11 team and match schedule

VIC vs FAM Dream11 prediction

VIC vs FAM Dream11 prediction - Gil Vicente FC squad

Bruno, Brian Araújo, Dênis, Alex Pinto, Rodrigao, Hugo Vieira, Arthur Henrique, Fernando Fonseca, Edwin Banguera, Ruben Fernandes, Ygor Nogueira, Henrique Gomes, Ruben Ribeiro, João Afonso, Lourency, Claude Goncalves, Carvalho, Bozhidar Kraev, Yves Baraye, Samuel Lino, Ahmed Isaiah, William, Zakaria Naidji, Silva Wellington, Sandro Lima

VIC vs FAM Dream11 prediction - Famalicao FC squad

Rafael Defendi, Vana, Gabriel Eugénio Souza, Ivo Pinto, Lionn, Fode Konate, Riccieli, Nehuén Pérez, Roderick Miranda, Ibrahim Cisse, Álex Centelles, Patrick, Guga, Lawrence Ofori, Ruben Lameiras, Gustavo Assunção, Antonio Martínez, Pedro Goncalves, Silva Anderson, Racine Coly, Jorge Moreira Pereira, Luka Oliveira, Joao Caiado, Uros Racic, Walterson, Nicolás Schiappacase, Fábio Martins, Diogo Gonçalves, João Neto, Ruben Del Campo.

Date - Tuesday, June 9, 2020 (Wednesday, June 10, 2020 for Indian viewers)

Kickoff time - 1:30 am IST

Venue - Estadio Cidade de Barcelos

VIC vs FAM Dream11 team: VIC vs FAM Dream11 top picks

Here are the VIC vs FAM Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: D Cesar

Defenders: P William, R Miranda, I Pinto

Midfielders: P Goncalves, U Racic, F Martins (C), B Kraev, Y Baraye

Forwards: T Martinez (VC), S Lima

Famaliicao start as favourites against Gil Vicente in the Primera Liga.

Note: Please keep in mind that these VIC vs FAM Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The VIC vs FAM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

