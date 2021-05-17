Last Updated:

Video: Alisson Becker's Last-minute Header Stuns Netizens, Fans 'get The Chills'

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a historic goal against West Brom on Sunday to help the side win 3 points at The Hawthorns.

Alisson Becker's last-minute header stuns netizens on social media; see reactions

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a historic goal against West Brom on Sunday to help the side win 3 points at The Hawthorns. Becker became the first keeper in the Premier League’s history to score a winning goal for his club. Becker’s goal in the last minute helped Liverpool come from behind to win the game against West Brom by 2-1. After West Brom scored its first goal in the 15th minute of the game, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah inflicted an equalizer to level the score 1-1 before halftime. In the second half, both sides failed to capitalize on opportunities and the scoreline still read 1-1 towards the end of the match.

But with extra five minutes in hand, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker strode up and buried the ball off Trent Alexander’s delivery when the side earned a corner in the final minute of stoppage time. Social media is in absolute awe of the goal that Becker pulled off to help Liverpool secure three points. 

What did Becker say?

After scoring the goal, Alisson dedicated his heroics to his late father, who reportedly drowned at a dam near the family’s holiday home in Lavras do Sul. "I am too emotional after everything that happened with me and my family but football is my life. I have played since I remember as a human being with my father. I hope he was here to see it. I am sure he is celebrating. This was for my family and for the boys. We fight a lot together and we want to get to the Champions League. We won it in 2019 and it was all because of qualification," the goalie in a post-match interview. 

The 2-1 win for Liverpool put them just a point behind Chelsea in fourth and three behind third-placed Leicester City with two games remaining. However, Chelsea and Leicester will square off in the Premier League this week. Liverpool will now have to win their two remaining games against Burnley and Crystal Palace if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for the UCL for next season. The Liverpool top 4 chances look highly likely now.

