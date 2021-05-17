Video: Alisson Becker's Last-minute Header Stuns Netizens, Fans 'get The Chills'

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker scored a historic goal against West Brom on Sunday to help the side win 3 points at The Hawthorns. Becker became the first keeper in the Premier League’s history to score a winning goal for his club. Becker’s goal in the last minute helped Liverpool come from behind to win the game against West Brom by 2-1. After West Brom scored its first goal in the 15th minute of the game, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah inflicted an equalizer to level the score 1-1 before halftime. In the second half, both sides failed to capitalize on opportunities and the scoreline still read 1-1 towards the end of the match.

Football eh. 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐮𝐥.



Experience 5 minutes 33 seconds of unbridled joy with every angle of @Alissonbecker's goal... pic.twitter.com/QlgWJQ9QcA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2021

The first ever goalkeeper to score for us 😁



𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐬. pic.twitter.com/3LQBq9ccoc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 16, 2021

But with extra five minutes in hand, Liverpool’s Alisson Becker strode up and buried the ball off Trent Alexander’s delivery when the side earned a corner in the final minute of stoppage time. Social media is in absolute awe of the goal that Becker pulled off to help Liverpool secure three points.

Ali, how did you do that, almost gave up 😂😂😂❤ pic.twitter.com/gfe5QeIElN — GumedeSK (@kwazigumede) May 17, 2021

What did Becker say?

After scoring the goal, Alisson dedicated his heroics to his late father, who reportedly drowned at a dam near the family’s holiday home in Lavras do Sul. "I am too emotional after everything that happened with me and my family but football is my life. I have played since I remember as a human being with my father. I hope he was here to see it. I am sure he is celebrating. This was for my family and for the boys. We fight a lot together and we want to get to the Champions League. We won it in 2019 and it was all because of qualification," the goalie in a post-match interview.

"I hope he was there to see it with God on his side celebrating" 👏



"I don't know how to celebrate!" 😂



A fantastic interview with Alisson, who dedicates his sensational last-minute goal to his father who passed away earlier this year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4w2HsbaO16 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2021

What a moment!!! 🤩🤯🤪 I love you boys ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QOThy9pZCN — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) May 16, 2021

The 2-1 win for Liverpool put them just a point behind Chelsea in fourth and three behind third-placed Leicester City with two games remaining. However, Chelsea and Leicester will square off in the Premier League this week. Liverpool will now have to win their two remaining games against Burnley and Crystal Palace if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for the UCL for next season. The Liverpool top 4 chances look highly likely now.

(Image Credit: Liverpool/Twitter)

