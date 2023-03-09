Video Of Gerard Pique Not Letting Barcelona Player And Girlfriend Sit Together Goes Viral

Gerard Pique has been in the limelight pretty often since his infamous breakup with his girlfriend Shakira last year. The former Barcelona defender was again involved in a spat with midfielder Frenkie de Jong as he refused to allow the player to sit with his girlfriend. The entire incident was caught on camera and it went viral pretty rapidly on social media.

The incident was triggered when de Jong appeared to be asking Pique to move from his seat so that they could sit together. But the former Manchester United defender blatantly refused and remained defiant in his stance. The 25-year-old was pretty surprised by the event and couldn't belive as he gave an amusing look to her fiancee who witnessed the entire incident.

Gerard Pique involved in another controversy as his video with Frenkie de Jong and went viral

This entire event attracted all kinds of recations on social media as some people even insisted the player should join Manchester United. United had been entangled in a transfer war for the Barcelona midfielder but failed in their pursuit.

A few days ago Pique was embroiled in a controversy as he alongside his girlfriend were asked to leave from a restaurant in Barcelona as its owner was reportedly a Shakira fan. The defender hung up his boots from football last year as his sudden retirement plan helped his club to save millions in wages.



