Video Shows Messi Denied Help From PSG Teammates; Fans Say 'team Not In Sync Yet'

A lineup for the ages, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi led the Paris Saint-Germain attack but were unable to produce much as they were held to a surprising 1-1 draw by Club Brugge on Wednesday night in the Champions League Group Stage match. In another surprising moment, PSG's goal came from Ander Herrera and not the star-powered attack. Messi was seen just taking the ball and not passing it as his teammates, as the spectators in the stands just stood and watched as the six-time Ballon d'Or winner found no support around him.

PSG may have opened the scoring courtesy of a goal from Herrera, who scored after some beautiful skills by Mbappe, who then played a ball in to box for the Spanish midfielder to finish and give them the lead in the 15th minute. Twelve minutes later and Hans Vanaken was on hand to score a well-taken goal that took a deflection on its way into the back of the net and sent the fans into an absolute frenzy as they equalised to make it 1-1. Messi did hit the post after a brilliantly taken shot from outside the box. Brugge did well and kept on attacking; they ended up with more shots on target and surprisingly looked the more dominant side in the match. Both the keepers, Keylor Navas and Simon Mignolet, made some fantastic saves to keep the score level for the rest of the match.

PSG boss gives strange reason to label Chelsea as favourites to lift UCL

While PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino admitted that his side were one of the favourites to lift the UEFA Champions League on paper, he insisted that Chelsea were the 'actual favourites.' "It’s possible that Chelsea and ourselves are the two teams to beat on paper, looking at our squads. But Chelsea are the holders, so they're the team to beat, especially after strengthening their squad," said Pochettino in his pre-match press conference.

He went on to add that his side were not a team yet as they have made several additions. "We're not a team yet. We are a club that has recruited many players this summer. There are some big names, but we have to turn into a team. We know that we'll be judged at the end of the season on our results. The pressure is there for all the clubs, and we know that for a number of years, the Champions League is PSG's main objective," added the PSG boss.

