VIF Vs OBK Dream11: Valerengens Oslo Vs Odds Ballklubb Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Vålerengens IF (VIF) will take on strugglers Odds Ballklubb in the Norwegian League, also known as the Eliteserien on Wednesday. The game will be played at the Intility Arena in Oslo, Norway and will kick off at 11:30 PM IST. WIth just hours left for the game, here's a look at the VIF vs OBK Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.
Both Valerengens and Odd have had contrasting starts to the Eliteserien season and will lock horns in Oslo on Wednesday to give their campaigns a much-needed push. Valerengens come into the clash while they are placed sixth in the points table, five points off leaders BodoGlimt. A win will close that gap to two, but the table toppers will have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Odd have only played five games so far this season, and winning their games in hand will see them equal their Wednesday's opponents tally. Odd are hovering above the relegation playoffs place and are just two points ahead of bottom side Sandefjord. Valerenegens as hosts will be favourites will fancy their chances of claiming a win on Wednesday.
KAMPDAG⚽️ Vi drar til hovedstaden for å kjempe om 3 poeng mot @ValerengaOslo i dag kl. 20.00⚫️⚪️ #oddsbk pic.twitter.com/sdsNwbdRRD— Odds Ballklubb (@oddsbk) June 16, 2021
Valerengens will be without the services of Vidar Kjartansson who is ruled out at least until July with injury. Midfielder Odin Holm meanwhile is a doubt for the game. As for Odd, they are without the services of Steffen Hagen who is expected to miss action until November with a toe injury. Espen Ruud, who returned to training after suffering an achilles tendon injury last year, is still some way off full fitness.