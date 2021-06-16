VIF Vs OBK Dream11: Valerengens Oslo Vs Odds Ballklubb Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Vålerengens IF (VIF) will take on strugglers Odds Ballklubb in the Norwegian League, also known as the Eliteserien on Wednesday. The game will be played at the Intility Arena in Oslo, Norway and will kick off at 11:30 PM IST. WIth just hours left for the game, here's a look at the VIF vs OBK Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and our match prediction for the same.

VIF vs OBK preview

Both Valerengens and Odd have had contrasting starts to the Eliteserien season and will lock horns in Oslo on Wednesday to give their campaigns a much-needed push. Valerengens come into the clash while they are placed sixth in the points table, five points off leaders BodoGlimt. A win will close that gap to two, but the table toppers will have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Odd have only played five games so far this season, and winning their games in hand will see them equal their Wednesday's opponents tally. Odd are hovering above the relegation playoffs place and are just two points ahead of bottom side Sandefjord. Valerenegens as hosts will be favourites will fancy their chances of claiming a win on Wednesday.

KAMPDAG⚽️ Vi drar til hovedstaden for å kjempe om 3 poeng mot @ValerengaOslo i dag kl. 20.00⚫️⚪️ #oddsbk pic.twitter.com/sdsNwbdRRD — Odds Ballklubb (@oddsbk) June 16, 2021

VIF vs OBK injured and availability news

Valerengens will be without the services of Vidar Kjartansson who is ruled out at least until July with injury. Midfielder Odin Holm meanwhile is a doubt for the game. As for Odd, they are without the services of Steffen Hagen who is expected to miss action until November with a toe injury. Espen Ruud, who returned to training after suffering an achilles tendon injury last year, is still some way off full fitness.

VIF vs OBK predicted XIs

Valenrengens: Christian Borchgrevink, Henrik Udahl, Henrik Rorvik Bjordal, Brage Skaret, Kristoffer Klaesson, Felix Horn Myhre, Amor Layouni, Aron Donnum, Ivan Näsberg, Tobias Christensen, Fredrik Jensen

Odd: Sondre Rossbach, Joshua Kitolano, Tobias Lauritsen, John Kitolano, Conrad Wallem, Odin Bjortuft, Markus Kaasa, Sander Svendsen, Solomon Owusu, Filip Rønningen Jørgensen, Magnus Lekven

VIF vs OBK Dream11 team

Goalkeepers: Rossbach

Defenders: Bjortuft, Kitolano, Skaret

Midfielders: Christensen, Kaasa, Levken, Jorgensen, Bjordal

Forwards: Udahl, Svendsen

VIF vs OBK Dream11 team: Top picks for captain and vice-captain

VIF: Udahl, Christensen, Bjordal

OBK: Kaasa, Levken, Svendsen

VIF vs OBK Dream11 prediction

We predict that Odds BK will clinch an unlikely 2-1 win over Valerengens on Wednesday.

Note: The above VIF vs OBK Dream11 prediction, VIF vs OBK Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VIF vs OBK Dream11 Team and VIF vs OBK Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Valerengens, Odds BK Twitter)