Vikings are focusing on fumble-proofing the rest of their season after slippery 0-2 start

The Minnesota Vikings started the season just six days ago. It’s literally slipping away.

Thanks to the costly fumbles that have accounted for six of their seven turnovers, the Vikings have already taken two frustrating losses.

“We have to go back and continue to find ways to re-emphasize how important it is when you have the football in your hands playing for the Minnesota Vikings,” coach Kevin O’Connell said after the 34-28 defeat Thursday in Philadelphia. “We’re really not giving ourselves clean opportunities to win these games the way that we started. I have to do a better job.”

O’Connell said Friday his staff was already working on ways to practice ball security next week, including urging his defensive to be more aggressive about trying to knock it loose.

Punt returner Brandon Powell, running back Alexander Mattison, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and quarterback Kirk Cousins were the fumble culprits against the Eagles, after Cousins was charged with two in the 20-17 opening loss to Tampa Bay. Cousins also threw an interception against the Buccaneers.

“I have to keep two hands on the ball as much as I can,” Cousins said. “As a passer it’s hard because you’re pulling your hand back, but going back to two hands on the ball as much as possible.”

The strangest part of this discouraging development for the Vikings is they haven’t recovered any of their fumbles. Jefferson’s went into the end zone and out of bounds late in the second quarter, giving the Eagles the ball on a touchback.

The Eagles coughed one up themselves on a punt return at their 16 in the first quarter, but the Vikings didn’t jump on that one, either.

The 1959 Chicago Cardinals have the all-time record with 36 fumbles lost in their 12-game season, and the Vikings are on pace to match that in 12 games. The 1938 Chicago Bears and 1978 San Francisco 49ers share the NFL record with 56 fumbles, regardless of recovery.

The Vikings actually share the NFL record for fewest fumbles lost, with just two in 2014 to match the Kansas City Chiefs (2002) and New Orleans Saints (2019). The Saints set the all-time record by fumbling the ball only six times in 2011, a dubious mark the Vikings have matched in two games.