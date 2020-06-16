VIL Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Villarreal will host RCD Mallorca on Matchday 29 in LaLiga this week. The match will be played at the Estadio de la Ceramica stadium. Villarreal are currently on the ninth spot of the LaLiga table with 41 points to their name. Villarreal have managed to win 12 out of the 28 games played in the season so far (Draws 5, Losses 11), and won 1-0 against Celta Vigo in their last LaLiga clash. As for Mallorca, they are currently placed on the 18th position in the league standings. Mallorca have managed to bank a total of 25 points in the league so far with 7 wins to their name (Draws 4, Losses 17). Mallorca lost 0-4 in their last LaLiga clash against league leaders Barcelona.

VIL vs MLC will commence on Tuesday, June 16 at 11 pm. Fans can play the VIL vs MLC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the VIL vs MLC Dream11 prediction, VIL vs MLC Dream11 top picks and VIL vs MLC Dream11 team.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Campaign Compels UK Government To Spend £120m On Free School Meals

VIL vs MLC Dream11 Team

Also Read | Eden Hazard ‘worked Like An Animal’ For Body Transformation After Strong Return In LaLiga

Also Read | Chelsea Face Major Competition In Kai Havertz Transfer Race With Bayern Munich's £75m Bid

VIL vs MLC Dream11 top picks

Gerard Moreno (Captain) Santi Cazorla (Vice-captain) Karl Toko Ekambi. Ante Budimir Dani Takefusa Kubo

Also Read | Luka Modric Hints At Kylian Mbappe To Leave PSG In Order To Reach His Full Potential

VIL vs MLC Dream11 team (Full squads)

VIL vs MLC Dream11 team: Villarreal (VIL)

Andres Fernandez, Mariano Barbosa, Sergio Asenjo, Alberto Moreno, Andrei Ratiu, Mario Gaspar, Pau Torres, Ramiro Funes Mori, Raul Albiol, Ruben Pena, Sofian Chakla, Xavier Quintilla-Guasch, Miguel Angel Leal, Andre Zambo Anguissa, Bruno Soriano, Javi Ontiveros, Manuel Morlanes, Manuel Trigueros, Moi Gomez, Ramiro Guerra, Samuel Chukwueze, Santi Cazorla, Vicente Iborra, Sergio Lozano, Alejandro Baena, Carlos Bacca, Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcacer, Fernando Nino

VIL vs MLC Dream11 team: Mallorca (MLC)

Fabri,Manolo Reina, Miguel Parera, Aleksander Sedlar, Antonio Raillo, Baba Rahman, Fran Gamez, Francisco Campos, Joan Sastre, Leonardo Koutris, Lumor Agbenyenu, Martin Valjent, Aleix Febas, Alejandro Pozo, Daniel Rodriguez, Iddrisu Baba, J osep Sene, Ki Sung-Yueng, Lago Junior, Marc Pedraza, Salva Sevilla, Takefusa Kubo, Abdon Prats, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Ante Budimir, Cucho Hernandez, Pablo Chavarria, Y anis Salibur

Also Read | Tottenham To Replace Vertonghen With Thiago Silva? Spurs Chasing Bosman Move For Brazilian

VIL vs MLC Dream11 prediction

Our VIL vs MLC Dream11 prediction is that Villarreal will win this game.

Note: The VIL vs MLC Dream11 prediction, VIL vs MLC Dream11 top picks and VIL vs MLC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The VIL vs MLC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: Villarreal Instagram account