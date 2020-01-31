VIL Vs OSA Dream11 Prediction. Injury News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Villarreal take on Osasuna in Matchday 22 of the LaLiga on Sunday. The game is set to be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal. The game commences at 11:00 PM (IST) and it is expected to be a thrilling encounter.
Where will your team be in the standings by the end of this weekend? ⬆🤔⬇#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ZcEkKxCwg2— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) January 31, 2020
Villarreal are in good form, winning four of their last five games. Osasuna are struggling, having won only one of their last five games in the competition. Villarreal are 8th in the LaLiga table, amassing 31 points from 21 games. Osasuna, on the other hand, are 10th (3 points off Villarreal).
Paco Alcacer and Adrian are expected to be on the scoresheet in the clash. Creative midfielders Santi Cazorla and Ruben Garcia could also make a telling contribution in the game.
Now it's official!!!! 💛#AlcácerIsAYellow— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) January 30, 2020
The Valencian striker signs for #Villarreal until 2025.https://t.co/RuHf0ovdHv pic.twitter.com/Cn4GZ9XIAg
