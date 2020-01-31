Union Budget
VIL Vs OSA Dream11 Prediction. Injury News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Football News

VIL vs OSA Dream11: Villarreal take on Osasuna in a mid-table clash on Matchday 22 of the LaLiga on Sunday at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal, Spain.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
VIL vs OSA dream11

Villarreal take on Osasuna in Matchday 22 of the LaLiga on Sunday. The game is set to be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal. The game commences at 11:00 PM (IST) and it is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Preview

Villarreal are in good form, winning four of their last five games. Osasuna are struggling, having won only one of their last five games in the competition. Villarreal are 8th in the LaLiga table, amassing 31 points from 21 games. Osasuna, on the other hand, are 10th (3 points off Villarreal).

 VIL vs OSA Dream11 Injury News                                                       

  • Villarreal: Alberto Moreno, Bruno Soriano, Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres, Santiago Caseres, Xavi Quintilla
  • Osasuna: Antonio Latorre, Ezequiel Avila, Fran Merida, Oier, Ruben Martinez, Darko Brasanac

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Predicted Xis

  • VIL: Asenjo, Ruiz, Gonzalez, Mario, Alfonso, Morlanes, Cazorla, Iborra, Chukwueze, Toko Ekambi, Paco.
  • OSA:  Sergio Herrera, Nacho Vidal, Aridane, David Garcia, Estupinan, Roberto Torres, Moncayola, Brasanac, Ruben Garcia, Avila, Adrian

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Picks

Paco Alcacer and Adrian are expected to be on the scoresheet in the clash. Creative midfielders Santi Cazorla and Ruben Garcia could also make a telling contribution in the game. 

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – Santi Cazorla, Ruben Garcia, Paco Alcacer
  • Vice-Captain –Toko Ekmabi, Avila, Adrian
  • Santi Cazorla and Paco Alcacer will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Team

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Prediction

  • Villarreal are likely to beat Osasuna.

Published:
