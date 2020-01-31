VIL Vs OSA Dream11 Prediction. Injury News, Top Picks And Other Match Details

Villarreal take on Osasuna in Matchday 22 of the LaLiga on Sunday. The game is set to be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal. The game commences at 11:00 PM (IST) and it is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

Also Read: Harsha Bhogle's Nostradamus Moment As He Gets His Prediction Of India's Playing XI Right

Where will your team be in the standings by the end of this weekend? ⬆🤔⬇#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ZcEkKxCwg2 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) January 31, 2020

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Preview

Villarreal are in good form, winning four of their last five games. Osasuna are struggling, having won only one of their last five games in the competition. Villarreal are 8th in the LaLiga table, amassing 31 points from 21 games. Osasuna, on the other hand, are 10th (3 points off Villarreal).

Also Read: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Star Jaydev Unadkat Slams 'harsh' Social Media Trolls

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Injury News

Villarreal: Alberto Moreno, Bruno Soriano, Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres, Santiago Caseres, Xavi Quintilla

Alberto Moreno, Bruno Soriano, Gerard Moreno, Pau Torres, Santiago Caseres, Xavi Quintilla Osasuna: Antonio Latorre, Ezequiel Avila, Fran Merida, Oier, Ruben Martinez, Darko Brasanac

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Predicted Xis

VIL: Asenjo, Ruiz, Gonzalez, Mario, Alfonso, Morlanes, Cazorla, Iborra, Chukwueze, Toko Ekambi, Paco.

Asenjo, Ruiz, Gonzalez, Mario, Alfonso, Morlanes, Cazorla, Iborra, Chukwueze, Toko Ekambi, Paco. OSA: Sergio Herrera, Nacho Vidal, Aridane, David Garcia, Estupinan, Roberto Torres, Moncayola, Brasanac, Ruben Garcia, Avila, Adrian

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Picks

Paco Alcacer and Adrian are expected to be on the scoresheet in the clash. Creative midfielders Santi Cazorla and Ruben Garcia could also make a telling contribution in the game.

Also Read: IPL 2020: CSK To Reopen Closed MA Chidambaram Stands After Talks With TN Government

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Santi Cazorla, Ruben Garcia, Paco Alcacer

– Santi Cazorla, Ruben Garcia, Paco Alcacer Vice-Captain –Toko Ekmabi, Avila, Adrian

–Toko Ekmabi, Avila, Adrian Santi Cazorla and Paco Alcacer will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Team

VIL vs OSA Dream11 Prediction

Villarreal are likely to beat Osasuna.

Also Read: NZ Vs Ind: New Zealand's Tallest Cricketer To Hurl Bouncers At Indian Batsmen In ODIs