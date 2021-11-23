Villareal Vs Manchester United Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

Matchday 5 of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will see Manchester United travel to Spain to take on Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday, November 23, 11:15 PM IST.

Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacking as Manchester United boss, Michael Carrick has been appointed as a caretaker manager until a replacement is announced. The club has blown hot and cold in recent times and will look to get back to winning ways. In the Champions League, the team is currently placed first on Group F with seven points from four games, but ahead having won the reverse fixture against tonight's opponents Villarreal who find themselves 2nd, with seven points in the bag as well. Just like Manchester United, Villarreal's form too has blown hot and cold with the team placed 12th in the La Liga standings. Here is where you can find the Villareal vs Manchester United live stream, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Villareal vs Manchester United Team News

In terms of team news, for Manchester United, the French duo of Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane will miss the clash while Mason Greenwood has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable too while Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani remain doubtful.

As for Villareal Gerard Moreno is on the sidelines while Serge Aurier will be unavailable as he is ineligible to take the field after he joined the club post the UCL group stage player registration deadlines.

Villareal vs Manchester United Possible starting line-ups

Villareal Predicted XI: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Pino, Dia, Danjuma

Manchester United Predicted XI: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Dalot; Van de Beek, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Lingard; Ronaldo

Villareal vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming

Fans wondering how to watch the UCL clash between Villareal and Manchester United live in India can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Liverpool vs Arsenal match can also be watched using the live stream on the SonyLIV app and on JioTV. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and as well as that of the competition.

Fans in the United States can live stream the game on fuboTV and Paramount+ while those in the UK can watch the game live on the BT Sport 3 channel and additionally on the BT Sports app.

Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Castello, Spain

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Time: 11:15 pm IST

Image: AP