Villareal Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

Villarreal are all set to host leaders Real Madrid in their next La Liga game at the Estadio de la Cerámica on Saturday night. The game is scheduled to commence live at 8:45 pm IST on February 12.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting game in Spain's top flight, here is a look at how to watch La Liga matches live in India, the US and the UK, and the Villarreal vs Real Madrid live stream details.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid live stream details in India

Indian football fans wondering how to watch La Liga matches live can tune in to MTV or VH1, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Villarreal vs Real Madrid live stream, fans can tune in to the Voot app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the match on the social media pages of the two teams and the La Liga.

How to watch La Liga live in the UK?

Fans in the UK wanting to watch La Liga live can tune in to La Liga TV. As for the Villarreal vs Real Madrid live stream, fans can stream La Liga TV with a subscription either via Amazon Prime or Premier Sports. The match will commence live at 4:15 PM BST on Saturday, February 12.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid live stream details in US

Fans wondering how to watch La Liga live in the US can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Villarreal vs Real Madrid match will not telecast live on television, fans can watch it using the live stream on ESPN+. The game is set to commence live at 10:15 am ET on Saturday, February 12.

🎙️ @MrAncelotti: "We expect a tough game against @VillarrealCFen as always, but our confidence is high and we hope to come away with a good result."#VillarrealRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/nvZ6NVGPPi — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 11, 2022

La Liga standings update: Real Madrid continue to lead

Real Madrid continues to lead the La Liga standings after 23 games with 53 points, three points clear of second-placed Sevilla, who have played a game more. On the other hand, Villarreal are currently in sixth place with 35 points, three points off fourth-placed Barcelona, who have played a game less.

Image: AP