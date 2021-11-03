'Villarreal CF Is My Home': Unai Emery Rejects Newcastle United Offer For Managerial Post

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has publicly rejected the offer from Newcastle United, stating that he is happy to stay at El Madrigal and help the club achieve more success. His first taste of glory came last season when he led his side to the UEFA Europa League 2020/21 title by defeating Premier League giants Manchester United in the finals. That was the Spanish boss' fourth Europa League championship, having won a hattrick with Sevilla from the 2013/14 season to the 2015/16 season.

Newcastle had reportedly opened discussions with Emery over their vacant permanent manager's post after they mutually decided to part ways with previous head coach Steve Bruce following a defeat to Tottenham on October 17 in the Premier League.

Unai Emery publicly rejects Newcastle United's offer

Unai Emery took to his official Twitter handle to publicly reject Newcastle United's offer for the permanent manager post. The statement read,

"Villarreal CF is my home, and I am 100% committed. Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project. No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club, there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my staff, which is maximum and for me, that is the most important thing. I want to thank the fans for the support they have always shown me. On Sunday we have a very important game, and I hope that together, we can achieve victory. See you at the Estadio de la Ceramica."

Villarreal will take on Getafe in La Liga on Sunday. The match is crucial for Emery's side to win as they are currently on a four-game winless run (1D, 3L). They are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings with 12 points, just three points above the relegation places.

Newcastle United continue hunt for new head coach

Newcastle continue their hunt for a successor following the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund's £300 million ($409m) takeover. The likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Robert Martinez, Lucian Favre and Paulo Fonseca have also reportedly been linked with the head coach job.