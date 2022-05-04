Villarreal Fans' Warm Gesture Toward Players Post UCL Semi-final Drubbing Wins Hearts

Villarreal put up a brave fight against Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at Estadio de la Ceramica on Tuesday night going down 2-5 on aggregate. The Villareal vs Liverpool saw the Spanish team wipe out a two-goal deficit during the first half but Liverpool staged a remarkable comeback in the second half to beat their opponents 3-2 and punch their ticket to the UEFA Champions League final in Paris where they await the winners between Manchester City and Real Madrid. Following the final whistle, Villareal fans decided to give their players a special appreciation for their terrific effort.

UCL 2022: Villareal fans special gesture for players

Villarreal fans were thrilled by the performance of their team and decided to give them a standing ovation at Estadio de la Ceramica. The Spanish team was considered underdogs but they defied all the odds and reached the semi-final by besting European heavyweights Juventus and Bayern Munich before running out of steam against Liverpool.

The Villarreal fans were fantastic across both legs of the semi final.



What an ovation they gave their heroes tonight, and what a ride their side gave them. Nothing but respect. #LFC 🔴 #UCL pic.twitter.com/pTVSsQLOjL — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 3, 2022

Champions League: Villareal vs Liverpool highlights

After thrashing Villareal 3-2, Liverpool became the first-ever English club to reach the final of the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same season. The match started with Villarreal getting their foot ahead by scoring the opening goal in just the third minute of the match. A cross into the back post was played across to Boulaye Dia who found the back of the net. The home team then double their lead before halftime with Francis Coquelin getting on the end of a cross by Etienne Capoue to nod the ball past Alisson.

Liverpool decided to bring change at halftime with Luis Diaz replacing Diogo Jota. Fabinho however kept Liverpool in front in terms of aggregate scoring through the goalkeeper's legs. Luis Diaz then levelled the score after finding the next with Trent Alexander-Arnold providing the assist. The comeback was complete Sadio Mane found the next after a howler from Villareal keeper Geronimo Rulli. The keeper came rushing out of his box but is beaten to the ball by Mane, who skips a pass and then takes his time before slotting it into the open goal.