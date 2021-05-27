Villarreal LB Alberto Moreno Screams Former Club Liverpool's 'YNWA' Chant To Mock Man Utd

Manchester United faced yet another setback as they lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final 2021. This was Villarreal's first Europa League trophy and Unai Emery's fourth, having won three previously with Sevilla. However, the defeat may not have hurt Manchester United fans as much as Alberto Moreno's celebration after the game. The Villarreal left-back took a dig at Manchester United fans as he sang his former club's chant.

The Villarreal vs Man United game ended 1-1 in normal time and was settled by a tense penalty shootout with Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea missing the most important spot-kick. Villarreal eventually won the contest 11-10 on penalties. Alberto Moreno, who spent five seasons at Liverpool before joining Villarreal in 2019, came on as a substitute in the Europa League final 2021 and scored his penalty in the shootout.

Since Manchester United came in as heavy favourites to win the Europa League, Villarreal's win sparked wild celebrations in Gdansk. Alberto Moreno took his fans inside the dressing room by beginning an Instagram live. In the video, he can be seen dancing and singing along with his teammates. To add insult to injury for Manchester United fans, the Villarreal left-back was joined by several Liverpool fans, and as a result, during the celebrations, Moreno sang the Liverpool YNWA chant. Moreno said, "For all the fans of Liverpool, vamos! Man United get out! Get out, Man United! You’ll never walk alone, siempre [always]."

Alberto Moreno, you’re one of our own ❤️pic.twitter.com/CfABn0EIs4 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 26, 2021

Alberto Moreno faced severe backlash from critics after losing Europa League final with Liverpool in 2016

While Alberto Moreno's night ended in jubilation after the Europa League final 2021 victory on Wednesday, all was not great for the Villarreal left-back prior to the game. Speaking to The Guardian, Moreno explained that he still did not understand the amount of criticism he faced for Liverpool's Europa League final 2016 defeat to Sevilla. He also added that the criticism still remains in his head.

"People blame you. Only you. It was like I lost the final. It’s hard. You can’t get it out of your head. You look at the paper, at social media – I don’t usually pay much attention to social media because it’s all so false – and read things. 'Alberto, Alberto, Alberto, Alberto.' I’ll go to my grave not understanding why I got all the blame," Moreno said.