Villarreal Vs Arsenal Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live Stream Details

Spanish Side Villarreal welcome Premier League outfit Arsenal as both teams square off in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals on Thursday. The first leg of the final four in the competition is all set to be played on April 29 at the Estadio de la Ceramica with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (Friday, April 30) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Villarreal vs Arsenal prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this encounter.



Villarreal vs Arsenal Team News

Villarreal will start the match against Arsenal with most of their players in contention as Vicente Iborra is the only first-team player whom Unai Emery will not be able to call upon. Apart from the midfielder, the Spanish outfit has the majority of first-team picks available for the clash as they prepare to welcome their English counterparts.

Arsenal on the other hand will be heading into the match with a depleted squad as the Gunners will be without the services of as many as the four first-team players. David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are major doubts for the game while Mikel Arteta will also be unable to call upon Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Villarreal vs Arsenal Predicted Playing 11

Villarreal- Sergio Asenjo, Alfonso Pedraza, Juan Foyth, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Manu Trigueros, Samuel Chukuwuze, Etienne Capoue, Dani Parejo, Paco Alcacer,Gerard Moreno

Arsenal- Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah

Where to watch Villarreal vs Arsenal in India?

In India, the Europa League channel for the live broadcast of the Europa League semi-finals will be available on Sony Sports Network. The Villarreal vs Arsenal live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the social media pages of the teams.

Villarreal vs Arsenal Prediction

Both teams will be eager to enter the UEFA Europa League semi-finals with great intent and look to dominate their opponents from the start. While Villarreal will be aiming to take advantage of playing the first leg of the semi-final at home, Arsenal will be seeing the match as an opportunity to score crucial away goals before they host the Spanish side at the Emirates Stadium in the reverse leg. We expect both the teams to play a thrilling encounter and predict the game to end in a draw with both teams likely to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Villarreal 1-1 Arsenal