Villarreal Vs Dinamo Zagreb Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

After having won the first leg 1-0 in Croatia, Villarreal will host Dinamo Zagreb at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Thursday, April 15, for the 2nd leg of their Europa League quarter-final. The game between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Friday, April 16 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb team news, Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream details and our Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction.

UEL QF 2nd leg preview ahead of Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction

Gerard Moreno's penalty just before half time proved the difference in last week's reverse fixture. It was also Villarreal's seventh consecutive win in a row in the Europa League, with Unai Emery's side keeping a clean sheet in six of those. The Yellow Submarine were unbeaten in six games across all competitions until they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Osasuna at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Dinamo Zagreb will be hoping for another stunning European comeback in the competition. The reigning Croatian champions were two goals down heading into the second leg of their last-16 match with Tottenham Hotspur and progressed 3-2 on aggregate in a dramatic tie. Zagreb beat NK Lokomotiva in the league over the weekend and will head into the game with some confidence.

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb team news, injuries and suspensions

For Villarreal, Vicente Iborra and Pervis Estupinan are the only confirmed absentees. The LaLiga side played a second-string lineup in that match against Osasuna and Emery should revert back to his first-choice XI that featured in the first leg.

Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, are expected to be without Bruno Petkovic for the game. Iyayi Atiemwen and Mario Gavranovic will be vying to lead the line in his absence. Captain Arijan Ademi injured his ankle against NK Lokomotiva and faces a late fitness test.

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction

It goes without saying that Dinamo Zagreb have a huge task ahead of them. However, a draw for Villarreal would be good enough for them to progress into the next round. Our prediction for the game on Thursday is a 1-1 draw.

Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream: Where to watch Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb live?

In India, there will be no live broadcast of the game. But Europa League live stream will be. The Villarreal vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream will be available on Sony LIV (Friday, April 16 at 12:30 AM IST). Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

