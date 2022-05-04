Villarreal Vs Liverpool Champions League Semi-final Sparks Debate Over Denial Of Penalty

Fans inside the Estadio de la Ceramica were backing Villarreal to turn things around during the Champions League semi-final second leg game against Liverpool. They were given a glimmer of hope when Boulaye Dia reduced the scoreline with an early goal. A couple of minutes later, the deficit would have been wiped out had the referee given the penalty to Villarreal after a player was brought down inside the box by Liverpool goalkeeper Allison. However moments later Villareal was able to lay their second goal which balanced the contest

Champions League: Referee denies penalty during Villarreal vs Liverpool match

During the 37th minute of the game, Gerard Moreno played an excellent through ball to Giovani Lo Celso and the player went through one on one with Alisson. Lo Celso collided with Alisson however, the referee was quick to wave away the protests, with replays suggesting that was the correct decision.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig Negueroles has hit out at the referee's decision to not award a penalty as that could have changed the scenario of the match. While assessing the performance of referee Danny Makkelie, Negueroles said "It was an outrageous penalty decision. The referee was of no level for this game. I don't see any possible interpretation. The refereeing has been terrible, it has always gone in their favour".

He further said "It's no excuse because they were superior and could have won by more, but this refereeing is not up to standard for a time like this. There were a lot of small actions that have gone in their favour. There were three fouls on the edge of the box in the first half, the set-piece is very important and we couldn't get it. I'm not too annoyed, I'm proud to get this far, but the refereeing was very bad."

UCL 2022: Villarreal vs Liverpool highlights

The match commenced with Villarreal opening the scoring in just the third minute of the match. Boulaye Dia found the back of the net for Villareal to cut down the deficit. The home team then doubled their lead before halftime with Francis Coquelin getting on the end of a cross by Etienne Capoue to nod the ball past Alisson.

Liverpool got back in front in terms of the aggregate score with Fabinho putting the ball through the goalkeeper's legs. Substitute Luis Diaz then levelled the score after finding the next with Trent Alexander-Arnold providing the assist. The comeback was complete Sadio Mane found the next after a howler from Villareal keeper Geronimo Rulli. The keeper came rushing out of his box but is beaten to the ball by Mane, who skips a pass and then takes his time before slotting it into the open goal.