Villarreal Vs Manchester United Head To Head: History Between The Teams Ahead Of UEL Final

Villarreal vs Manchester United head to head: Here's a look at the two teams' record against each other and how the two teams come into the clash in Gdansk.

Villarreal vs Manchester United head to head

Manchester United will travel to Gdansk hoping to end their trophy drought when they face off against Villarreal in the Europa League Final. The game will be played at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, Poland on Thursday, 27 May and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. Ahead of the crunch clash, here's a look at the Villarreal vs Manchester United head to head record, team news and the Europa League winners list. 

Villarreal vs Manchester United head to head record 

The Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League final will be the fifth meeting between the two teams in their history. All four games between the two outfits have occurred in the Champions League. All four games have ended 0-0 with the two teams first meeting in the 2005/06 season, and the last one coming in the 2008/09 season. Man United have faced Villarreal more times without scoring more than any opponent in their history. The Red Devils will be playing in their eighth European competition final, losing only twice, both against Barcelona in 2009 and 2011. Villarreal on the other hand will be playing their first major European competition final. 

Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League final preview

Manchester United returned to winning ways over the weekend after a three-game winless run with a 2-1 win over Wolves in the final Premier League game of the season. The Red Devils nonetheless will start the final as favourites although an injury to Harry Maguire has severely hurt their chances. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side registered a thumping win over Roma in the first leg but succumbed to a 3-2 defeat in the second leg. Villarreal meanwhile, defeated Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the semi-final, with Unai Emery having a pedigree of having won the Europa League three times with Sevilla previously. Nonetheless, Manchester United are favourites and are likely to end their trophy drought on Wednesday night. 

Villarreal vs Manchester United team news 

Solskjaer effectively ruled Harry Maguire out of the clash, but his involvement will be subject to a late fitness test. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are expected to miss out, while David de Gea should return in goal despite Dean Henderson's heroics in recent times. Paul Pogba should return to the XI along with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, with Edinson Cavani set to lead the line. As for Villarreal, Samuel Chukweze is likely to miss the clash, while Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth is also facing a race to be in contention. Veteran Sergio Asenjo is set to earn a recall with Geronimo Rulli particularly not convincing enough in the game against Arsenal. 

Villarreal vs Manchester United team news: Predicted XIs 

  • Villarreal: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy; Moreno, Alcacer
  • Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Europa League winners list 

  • 2009/10: Atletico Madrd
  • 2010/11: FC Porto
  • 2011/12: Atletico Madrid
  • 2012/13: Chelsea
  • 2013/14: Sevilla
  • 2014/15: Sevilla
  • 2015/16: Sevilla
  • 2016/17: Manchester United
  • 2017/18: Atletico Madrid
  • 2018/19: Chelsea
  • 2019/20: Sevilla

