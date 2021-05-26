Villarreal Vs Manchester United Prediction, Team News And Europa League Final Preview

Villarreal will take on Manchester United in the 2021 Europa League Final on Wednesday night. The game will be played in Gdansk, Polan and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 27. Here's a look at how to watch Europa League final telecast, Villarreal vs Manchester United live stream details, team news and our Villarreal vs Manchester United prediction for the same.

Villarreal vs Manchester United prediction and preview

Unai Emery is seeking a fourth Europa League title since 2014 as his Villarreal side gear up to face Manchester United in Poland. Villarreal saw the back of Emery's former side Arsenal in the semi-finals and the Yellow Submarine will be keen to clinch their first major European trophy. Winning the Europa League provides a return to the Champions League for Villarreal, who will have to make do with the new European Conference League next year if they fail to win in Gdansk.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils have not lifted silverware since their Europa League win in 2017. The Red Devils have shown signs of progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but a lack of trophies will never keep the detractors far. Man United have already qualified for the Champions League having finished second in the league, but the Europa League final will be a test of mettle for Solskjaer's side. Man United are favourites for the game and will be keen to end their trophy drought.

Villarreal vs Manchester United team news

Man United manager Solskjaer effectively ruled Harry Maguire out of the clash, but his involvement will be subject to a late fitness test. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are expected to miss out, while David de Gea should return in goal despite Dean Henderson's heroics in recent times. Paul Pogba should return to the XI along with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, with Edinson Cavani set to lead the line. As for Villarreal, Samuel Chukweze is likely to miss the clash, while Tottenham loanee Juan Foyth is also facing a race to be in contention. Emery could opt for veteran Sergio Asenjo with Geronimo Rulli particularly not convincing enough in the game against Arsenal.

Villarreal vs Manchester United team news: Predicted XIs

Villarreal: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy; Moreno, Alcacer

Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo, Yeremy; Moreno, Alcacer Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

How to watch Europa League final telecast? Villarreal vs Manchester United live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch the Villarreal vs Man Utd game live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The Europa League will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, the Europa League live stream will also be available on the SonyLIV app for both games. Live scores and updates from all Europa League semi-final fixtures can be accessed on the Twitter handles of teams. The Europa League final Indian time is 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 27.

(Image Courtesy: Villarreal, Man United Twitter)