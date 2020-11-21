Villarreal Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Unai Emery's high-flying Villarreal will face LaLiga champions Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Saturday, November 21. The game between Villarreal and Real Madrid is scheduled to kick off at 4:15 pm local time (8:45 pm IST). Here's a look at the Villarreal vs Real Madrid team news, Villarreal vs Real Madrid live stream details and our Villarreal vs Real Madrid prediction ahead of this weekend's blockbuster encounter.

ALSO READ: Mumbai City FC Head Coach Sergio Lobera Predicts Difficult Campaign Before Season Opener

Villarreal vs Real Madrid prediction and match preview

Villarreal have enjoyed a stunning start in LaLiga this season as they currently sit in second place on the league table. The Yellow Submarine have racked up 18 points from eight games and are only two points behind table-toppers Real Sociedad. Unai Emery's side are currently on a four-game winning streak across all competitions.

Prior to the international break, Villarreal recorded impressive wins over Valladolid and Getafe. Their only defeat came against Ronald Koeman's Barcelona in September. However, hosting defending champions Real Madrid at the weekend is bound to be one of their toughest games this season.

ALSO READ: Madrid’s Jovic Has Virus, Joins List Of Unavailable Players

On the other hand, Real Madrid will be looking to get back to winning ways when they make the trip to the Estadio de la Ceramica this weekend. Los Blancos suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Valencia before the international break which saw them slump to fourth in the LaLiga standings. Zinedine Zidane's side have managed to get 16 points from their eight games so far but have some major injury concerns ahead of their game against Villarreal.

ALSO READ: Bou Scores In 95th Minute, Revs Advance In MLS Playoffs

Villarreal vs Real Madrid team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Jaume Costa, Juan Foyth and Alberto Moreno are all ruled out for the game against Real Madrid. However, left-back Pervis Estupinan is expected to feature after recovering from an injury. Veteran forward Gerard Moreno is expected to lead the line for Villarreal on Saturday.

For Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos, Fede Valverde and Karim Benzema will miss out due to injury. Luka Jovic also tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for selection. However, Eden Hazard and Dani Carvajal are likely to start after being named in the squad to face Villarreal.

Considering the spate of injuries for the hosts and the returnees for the champions, our prediction is a 1-1 draw in this contest.

ALSO READ: Pep Guardiola Plays Down Chance Of Reunion With Lionel Messi At Manchester City

LaLiga live stream: How to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Villarreal vs Real Madrid game in India. However, fans can still watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid live stream on Facebook on LaLiga's official page. Live score updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Real Madrid, Villarreal Instagram