Villarreal Vs Valladolid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Two sides at opposite ends of the table take on each other when Villarreal welcome Real Valladolid on Matchday 8 in LaLiga. The Villarreal vs Valladolid live stream will begin on Monday night, November 2 at 1:30 am IST. Here is the Villarreal vs Valladolid live stream information, Villarreal vs Valladolid prediction and Villarreal vs Valladolid team news.

Villarreal vs Valladolid match preview

Villarreal will be looking to continue their positive start to the season when they take on Real Valladolid at the Estadio de la Cerámica. They are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the league and find themselves sixth in the LaLiga standings with 12 points from seven games. They come into the clash on the back of a 3-1 away victory against Qarabag in the Europa League.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, are dead last in the LaLiga standings and are still searching for their first league victory this season. The side have picked up just three points from seven games and have lost three of their last four games. They come into this encounter after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Alaves.

Villarreal vs Valladolid team news: Injury update

Villarreal: Alberto Moreno and Dani Parejo are ruled out with injury, while Pervis Estupinan is doubtful for the game. On-loan defender Juan Foyth picked up a muscular issue against Qarabag and it remains to be seen whether the Argentine will be fit to feature. Gerard Moreno could take a place on the bench as the striker makes a return from a hamstring problem.

Valladolid: Kiko Olivas and Javi Sanchez will miss the game with injuries. Saidy Janko is out as well, while left-back Nacho is suspended.

📋 SQUAD LIST

These are the players called up to play tomorrow’s match.#RealValladolid | #VillarrealRealValladolid pic.twitter.com/UGrecCdSkE — Real Valladolid CF EN (@realvalladolidE) November 1, 2020

Villarreal vs Valladolid team news: Probable playing 11

Villarreal: Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Costa; Iborra, Coquelin, Trigueros; Gomez, Alcacer, Chukwueze

Asenjo; Gaspar, Albiol, Torres, Costa; Iborra, Coquelin, Trigueros; Gomez, Alcacer, Chukwueze Valladolid: Jimenez; Perez, Fernandez, Yamiq, Garcia; Orellana, Alcaraz, Mesa, Villa; Weissman, Guardiola

How to watch Villarreal vs Valladolid live in India?

Fans in the UK can watch the Villarreal vs Valladolid live stream on Premier Sports. There will be no live telecast of Villarreal vs Valladolid in India. However, fans in India can still watch Villarreal vs Valladolid live stream on the official LaLiga page on Facebook. They can also follow the game on the social media accounts of the respective teams.

Villarreal vs Valladolid prediction

According to our Villarreal vs Valladolid prediction, the game will end in a win for Villarreal.

Image Credits: Villarreal Instagram, Valladolid Instagram