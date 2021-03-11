Virat Kohli-backed FC Goa Create History As AFC Champions League Set To Make India Debut

Virat Kohli's FC Goa are set to make history by becoming the first Indian club to play in the group stages of the AFC Champions League. On Thursday, The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced the host venues for the group stage matches of the AFC Champions League 2021 and FC Goa's home ground in Fatorda will play host to the tournament's Group E matches. FC Goa earned the right to represent India at the AFC Champions League after they clinched the Indian Super League (ISL) League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 season. At the time, Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team captain and co-owner of FC Goa heaped praise on the ISL franchise for becoming the first-ever Indian club to qualify for the AFC Champions League group stage.

ISL's FC Goa set to make history at AFC Champions League 2021

Earlier on Thursday, the AFC announced that India will be one of the many nations to host the 2021 AFC Champions League group stage games. It was revealed that FC Goa, who will make their debut in the tournament later this year, will host all the Group E games at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. FC Goa are grouped with Persepolis FC (2019-20 Persian Gulf Pro League champions) and Al-Rayyan FC (2019-20 Qatar Stars League third place) in Group E.

Due to the COVID-19 situation across the continent, the AFC decided to host each group at a centralised venue so as to minimise travel and risk to the players and staff. Factors such as minimum travel and quarantine restrictions for away clubs, the convenience of flight connections and the medical situation in the host country were all considered before the group was awarded to India to host.

The AFC Champions League 2021 will witness 49 clubs from 21 member associations participate in the competition. The qualifying playoffs will begin on April 7 while the grand finale will be played over two legs on November 21st and 27th.

FC Goa ISL 2021 run comes to end as Mumbai City FC book spot in final

This season's ISL Shield winners, Mumbai City FC, beat FC Goa on penalties to advance to the ISL 2021 final after their two-legged semi-final aggregate score ended 2-2. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw while the second game ended in a goalless stalemate. However, Mumbai City FC prevailed 6-5 on penalties to book their place in the final. Sergio Lobero's men will face ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2021 final on Saturday, March 13.

Image Credits - isl.com