Former India captain Virat Kohli on Monday took to his social media handle to pen a tribute for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's shock World Cup exit. Portugal were knocked out of the marquee FIFA event by Morocco, who won their quarterfinal clash 1-0 to advance to the next stage of the tournament. 37-year-old Ronaldo played in his final World Cup as a player because he is likely to retire before the next edition of the competition that takes place in 2026.

Virat Kohli pays tribute to Ronaldo

Kohli shared a post on Twitter, where he lauded the Portuguese star for the impact he has had on sports fans all over the world. Kohli said that no trophy or title can take anything away from what he has done in football, calling him the greatest of all time. Despite all of his accomplishments, Ronaldo has never in his career taken home a World Cup trophy.

"No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god," Kohli wrote in his post.

"A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time," the former India captain added.

(1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. pic.twitter.com/inKW0rkkpq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2022

(2/2) A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time. 🐐👑 @Cristiano — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2022

Portugal vs Morocco

Youssef En-Nesyri's header in the first half gave Morocco a rousing entry into the final four. Yahia Attiyat Allah's left-side cross in the 42nd minute was the source of En-Nesyri's goal. The Sevilla striker sprang wonderfully to beat Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa as he tapped the ball into an open net to help his team take a 1-0 lead just before halftime. Morocco managed to maintain the lead over Portugal for the rest of the game, which eventually saw them become the first African side to qualify for the semis of the World Cup.

Image: AP