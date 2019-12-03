Ballon D'Or: Virgil Van Dijk Takes Dig At Cristiano Ronaldo's No-show At Award Ceremony

Barcelona star Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or for a record sixth time in his career. The award ceremony held in Paris, France on Monday, December 2, 2019 saw many football stars in attendance, except Cristiano Ronaldo. His absence created controversy when Virgil van Dijk commented on his rivalry with Ronaldo.

Virgil van Dijk questioned if Cristiano Ronaldo was even a rival

Virgil van Dijk was asked by RTL7 about Ronaldo’s absence from the award ceremony. The media questioned if Ronaldo’s absence meant one less rival for the Liverpool defender. Van Dijk took a jibe at Ronaldo by counter-questioning if Ronaldo was even a rival. The Dutchman also admitted that he was proud to be nominated for the award, even though he was likely to lose out to Lionel Messi. He further commented that he was very proud to be among the nominees for the Ballon d’Or. Van Dijk stated that not many players get nominated for the prestigious award.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring form has declined recently

Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a great run last season. He had moved to Serie A Champions Juventus after successfully winning almost every trophy with Real Madrid. Ronaldo scored 28 goals in all competitions last season, while also bagging 10 assists. He won the Serie A with Juventus and was also crowned as the Most Valuable Player of the season. However, his goal-scoring numbers have sharply declined as compared to his previous seasons.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or 2019

On the other hand, Virgil van Dijk won the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup, while also being crowned as the UEFA Best Player of the Year. However, he could not overtake Lionel Messi to win the most prestigious award in football, courtesy of Messi’s phenomenal form last season. The Barcelona talisman scored 51 goals in 50 matches last season, while assisting on 22 occasions. He won the LaLiga with Barcelona and was the top scorer in the league, deservedly winning the Ballon d’Or this year.

