VIS Vs NGY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, J1 League Live

Vissel Kobe (VIS) take on Nagoya Grampus (NGY) in the latest match of the J1 League this week. VIS vs NGY live action will commence on September 30 at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our VIS vs NGY Dream11 prediction, VIS vs NGY Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

VIS vs NGY live: VIS vs NGY Dream11 prediction and preview

Nagoya Grampus are the favourites going into this match. Grampus currently find themselves in fourth place in the league with 33 points from 18 games. However, they will be looking to bring back some consistency when it comes to their league results, having won just three games out of their last five. In the last game, Nagoya Grampus defeated Shimizu S- Pulse 3-1 at home.

Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, find themselves in 10th place in the J1 League standings. They have collected 26 points from 21 games. The come into this game on the back of consecutive victories, having defeated Consadole Sapporo 4-0 last time out.

VIS vs NGY playing 11 (Probable)

Vissel Kobe: Daiya Maekawa, So Fujitani, Thomas Vermaelen, Gotoku Sakai, Leo Osaki, Kyogo Furuhashi, Andres Iniesta, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Takuya Yasui, Takuya Yasui, Dyanfres Douglas

Daiya Maekawa, So Fujitani, Thomas Vermaelen, Gotoku Sakai, Leo Osaki, Kyogo Furuhashi, Andres Iniesta, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Takuya Yasui, Takuya Yasui, Dyanfres Douglas Nagoya Grampus: Mitchell Langerak, Yutaka Yoshida, Yuichi Maruyama, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Shumpei Naruse, Takuji Yonemoto, Sho Inagaki, Hiroyuki Abe, Mateus dos-Santos, Naoki Maeda, Ryogo Yamasaki

VIS vs NGY live: VIS vs NGY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Mitchell Langerak

Defenders: Yutaka Yoshida, Thomas Vermaelen, Gotoku Sakai, Yuichi Maruyama

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (VC), Hotaru Yamaguchi, Hiroyuki Abe

Forwards: Dyanfres Douglas, Kyogo Furuhashi, Mateus dos-Santos (C)

VIS vs NGY Dream11 team top picks

Vissel Kobe: Dyanfres Douglas, Thomas Vermaelen, Andres Iniesta

Nagoya Grampus: Mateus dos-Santos, Hiroyuki Abe, Yutaka Yoshida

VIS vs NGY match prediction

According to our VIS vs NGY match prediction, Nagoya Grampus will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above VIS vs NGY Dream11 match prediction, VIS vs NGY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VIS vs NGY Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Vissel Kobe Instagram, Nagoya Grampus Instagram