VIS Vs NGY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, J1 League Live

Vissel Kobe (VIS) take on Nagoya Grampus (NGY) in the latest match of the J1 League this week. VIS vs NGY live action will commence on September 30 at 3:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our VIS vs NGY Dream11 prediction, VIS vs NGY Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
[MATCHDAY]— ヴィッセル神戸 (@visselkobe) September 30, 2020
今日は名古屋グランパスと対戦です！
前回の借りはノエスタで返しましょう！
Today we face Nagoya Grampus!
試合中継は @DAZN_JPN📺
登録は▶https://t.co/P80XKwZwAQ#visselkobe #ヴィッセル神戸 pic.twitter.com/BjEp8YkXDa
Nagoya Grampus are the favourites going into this match. Grampus currently find themselves in fourth place in the league with 33 points from 18 games. However, they will be looking to bring back some consistency when it comes to their league results, having won just three games out of their last five. In the last game, Nagoya Grampus defeated Shimizu S- Pulse 3-1 at home.
Vissel Kobe, on the other hand, find themselves in 10th place in the J1 League standings. They have collected 26 points from 21 games. The come into this game on the back of consecutive victories, having defeated Consadole Sapporo 4-0 last time out.
Goalkeeper: Mitchell Langerak
Defenders: Yutaka Yoshida, Thomas Vermaelen, Gotoku Sakai, Yuichi Maruyama
Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (VC), Hotaru Yamaguchi, Hiroyuki Abe
Forwards: Dyanfres Douglas, Kyogo Furuhashi, Mateus dos-Santos (C)
Vissel Kobe: Dyanfres Douglas, Thomas Vermaelen, Andres Iniesta
Nagoya Grampus: Mateus dos-Santos, Hiroyuki Abe, Yutaka Yoshida
According to our VIS vs NGY match prediction, Nagoya Grampus will be the favourites to win the match.