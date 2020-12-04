VIS Vs SSB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Asian Champions League Preview

Vissel Kobe take on Suwon Bluewings in the Asian Champions League in the final Group G tie. The match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium on December 4, 2020, at 6:30 PM IST. Have a look at our VIS vs SSB Dream11 prediction, VIS vs SSB match prediction, and other details of the game.

Vissel Kobe haven't put a foot wrong in the AFC Champions League as they sit at the top of their group. They have two wins and a loss from their three games with the loss coming against Guangzhou Evergrande. Despite having a lot of time on the ball and recording possession of over 60 per cent, Vissel Kobe failed to take away any points from the game.

Suwon Bluewings, on the other hand, will play the match with a higher intensity as a win for them will take them level on Guangzhou Evergrande at five points. The South Korean outfit have shrugged off their opening day loss and shown progress in the Asian Champions League. They managed to split points with Evergrande during their last outing.

VIS vs SSB Dream11 team (Squad to be selected from)

Vissel Kobe - Daiya Maekawa, Hiroki Iikura, Kenshin Yoshimaru, Genta Ito, Hirofumi Watanabe, Thomas Vermaelen, Ryuho Kikuchi, Ryo Hatsuse, Junya Tanaka, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Gotoku Sakai, Leo Osaki, Dankler, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Sergi Samper, Andrés Iniesta, Kyogo Furuhashi, Keijiro Ogawa, Takuya Yasui, Daigo Nishi, Yuta Goke, Yuya Nakasaka, Daiju Sasaki, Yutaro Oda, So Fujitani, Noriaki Fujimoto, Douglas.

Suwon Bluewings - Adam Taggart, Kim Min-woo, Yeom Ki-hun, Terry Antonis, Doneil Henry, Natanael de Sousa Santos Júnior, Hong Chul, Sulejman Krpić, Song Jun-Pyong, Cho Won-hee, Lee Jung-soo, Choi Sung-Keun, Lee Jong-sung, Yang Sang-min, No Dong-Geon, Goalk You Ju-An, Lim Sang-hyub, Shin Hwa-Yong, Koo Ja-Ryoung, Kim Kun-hee, Oh Hyun-Gyu, Min Sang-gi, Han Eui-kwon, Jo Sung-jin, Ko Seung-Beom, Kwak Kwang-Seon, Lee Yong-Rae, Kim Eun-sun, Kim Jong-woo, Park Gi-dong, Park Ji-min, Ho-Ik Jang, Yang Hyung-Mo, Seo Jung-jin, Myung Joon-Jae, Matthew Jurman, Ko Cha-won, Ko Min-sung, Yoo Han-sol, Moon Jun-ho, Ham Seokmin, Eun Seong-soo, Park Sang Hyeok, Jin-Rae Kim, Yong-Ho Yoon, Jang Hyun-soo, Seok-Hee Han, Joon-Hyung Kim, Hyun-Ho Joo, Jin-Kyu Song, Kim Tae-hwan.

VIS vs SSB Playing 11

Vissel Kobe: Hiroki Iikura, Ryo Hatsuse, Hirofumi Watanabe, Leo Osaki, Gotoku Sakai, So Fujitani, Takuya Yasui, Andrés Iniesta, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Kyogo Furuhashi, Ryuho Kikuchi.

Suwon Bluewings: Kim Min Uh, Kim Tae Hwan, Myeong Jun Jae, Lee Sang Min, Hwi Shin Sang, Adam Taggart, Kim Geon Heui, Lee Yong Hyeok, Lee Ki Je, Yun Seo Ho, Hee Han Seok.

VIS vs SSB Dream11 team

Goal-Keeper- H Iikura

Defenders - S Fujitani, R Hatsuse, H Watanbe, L Osaki, G Sakai

Mid-Fielders- K Tae-Hwan-II, T Yasui, K Min-Uh, M Jun-Jae

Attacker- A Taggart

VIS vs SSB Match Prediction

Suwon Bluewings have suffered a goal drought and will look to solve the problem on the training ground before tonight's game. Vissel Kobe on the other hand have a great form in front of goal thanks to their dynamic strike duo who could steal the game away from the Bluewings'. The quality of bench strength is also in the favor of the Japanese side as we expect Vissel Kobe to walk away with the win. Prediction: Vissel Kobe 2-0 Suwon Bluewings

Note: The VIS vs SSB Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The VIS vs SSB playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 percent result in your game.