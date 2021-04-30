VIT Vs MOR Dream11: Vitoria De Guimaraes Vs Moreirense Prediction And Team News

Matchday 30 of the ongoing Primeira Liga campaign sees Vitoria de Guimaraes face Moreirense in their next fixture on Friday. The Portuguese domestic league clash is all set to be played at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques on April 30 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the VIT vs MOR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other match details of this encounter.

VIT vs MOR Match Preview

Vitoria de Guimaraes have not been at their best over the last few months with the team failing to capitalize on their good performances at the start of the season. Since their 2-1 win over Boavista in the last week of February, the hosts have gone on to record only one win while suffering from seven losses. They will be heading into the game following two-match winless runs suffering from consecutive defeats against FC Porto and Nacional in their latest outings. The hosts currently find themself slotted at the sixth spot in the league standings with 11 wins five draws and 13 losses from 29 league games. With 38 points agent their name, Vitoria de Guimaraes trial fifth-placed Pacos de Ferreria by seven points and will be looking to bridge that gap on Friday.

Moreirense are not far away from Vitoria de Guimaraes on the points table with the visitors sitting just a spot behind the hosts ahead of this match. They have recorded eight wins from 29 games while playing out 12 draws and losing nine matches in the ongoing season. With 36 points against their tally, Moreirense trail Vitoria de Guimaraes by just two points and will be seeing this match as an opportunity to overtake the host and move up to the sixth spot of the Primeira Liga table.

VIT vs MOR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- O. Estupinan or A. Andre

Vice-Captain- R. Martins or Y. Matheus

VIT vs MOR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –M. Pasinato

Defenders –S. Viltoria, F. Sacko, A. Dalberto

Midfielders –D. Coasta-Rocha, Y. Matheus, A. Andre, F. Soares, M. Edwards

Strikers – R. Martins, O. Estupinan

VIT vs MOR Dream11 Prediction

We expect both the teams to play a thrilling encounter and predict the match to end in a draw with both teams splitting points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Vitoria de Guimaraes 1-1 Moreirense

Note: The above VIT vs MOR Dream11 prediction, VIT vs MOR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The VIT vs MOR Dream11 Team and VIT vs MOR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.