VIT Vs VIC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live Game Info

Vitoria Guimaraes (VIT) host Gil Vicente (VIC) in the 31st round of league fixtures. While Vitoria Guimaraes are placed 7th in the table, Gil Vicente are at 12th place in the table. Here is the VIT vs VIC Dream11 prediction, VIT vs VIC Dream11 team news, VIT vs VIC Dream11 match prediction, VIT vs VIC Dream11 schedule and VIT vs VIC Dream11 preview.

VIT vs VIC Dream11 prediction: VIT vs VIC live

🖤Saudades vossas, #Conquistadores. 🔛Vitória SC x Gil Vicente

📅 Sexta, 10 de Julho, 17h pic.twitter.com/tv80HzqhY7 — Vitória Sport Clube (@VitoriaSC1922) July 8, 2020

VIT vs VIC live venue: Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium

VIT vs VIC live date: Friday, July 10, 2020

VIT vs VIC live time: 9:30 PM IST

VIT vs VIC Dream11 prediction: VIT vs VIC Dream11 team preview

Vitoria Guimaraes will be looking to get a victory as they continue their quest for European football next season. VIT notched up back-to-back victories and will be looking to continue their winning run. VIT, on the other hand, will be looking to get all the three points to move further away from the relegation zone. The club come into the game with a victory as well, having won their last game 1-0.

VIT vs VIC Dream11 prediction: Squads for VIT vs VIC Dream11 team

Guimaraes (VIT): Jhonatan Luiz, Douglas Jesus, Miguel Silva, Andre Ribeiro Almeida, Matheus Mascarenhas, Valeriy Bondarenko, Frederico Venancio, Victor Garcia, Florent Hanin, Falaye Sacko, Pedro Henrique, Easah Suliman, Joao Pedro-Sousa, Diogo Rocha, Blati Toure, Elias Abouchabaka, Davidson Pereira, Joseph Amoah, Pedro Filipe Rodrigues, Alhassan Wakaso, Abou Ouattara, Lucas Evangelista, Denis Poha, Mikel Agu, Joao Teixeira, Andre Andre, Ola John, Bruno Duarte, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu, Leo Bonatini, Marcus Edwards

Gil Vicente (VIC): Wellington Luis, Brian Araujo, Bruno Diniz, Denis Cesar, Joao Afonso Crispim, Alex Pinto, Edwin Banguera, Arthur Henrique, Henrique Gomes, Ruben Fernandes, Rodrigao Prado, Ygor Nogueira, Fernando Fonseca, Lourency, Samuel Lino, Vitor Carvalho, William Soares, Claude Goncalves, Bozhidar Kraev, Yves Baraye, Ruben Ribeiro, Hugo Vieira, Zakaria Naidji, Sandro Lima, Ahmed Isaiah

VIT vs VIC Dream11 team: VIT vs VIC playing 11

Here is the probable VIT vs VIC playing 11

Guimaraes:Douglas,Sacko,Suliman,Venancia,Garcia,Andre,Agu,Pepe,Davidson,Duarte,Edwards

Gil Vicente: Denis,Pinto,Banguera,Rodrigao,Gomes,Soares,Goncalves,Lourency,Ribeiro,Baraye,Vieira

VIT vs VIC Dream11 prediction: VIT vs VIC Dream11 team

Here is the VIT vs VIC Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points.

Goalkeeper- D Cesar

Defenders- F Venancio, V Garcia, F Sacko, H Gomes

Midfielders- D Pereira, Pepe, B Kraev

Forwards- B Duarte (VC), M Edwards (C), Lourency

VIT vs VIC Dream11 prediction: VIT vs VIC Dream11 match prediction

Here are the VIT vs VIC Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points.

Guimaraes: M Edwards, B Duarte

Gil Vicente: H Gomes, Lourency, B Kraev

VIT vs VIC Dream11 prediction

Vitoria Guimaraes are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The VIT vs VIC Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The VIT vs VIC Dream11 team selection and VIT vs VIC live preview do not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

