VIT Vs VIC Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Primeira Liga Live Game Info

Vitoria Guimaraes (VIT) host Gil Vicente (VIC) in the 31st round of league fixtures. While Vitoria Guimaraes are placed 7th in the table, Gil Vicente are at 12th place in the table. Here is the VIT vs VIC Dream11 prediction, VIT vs VIC Dream11 team news, VIT vs VIC Dream11 match prediction, VIT vs VIC Dream11 schedule and VIT vs VIC Dream11 preview.
🖤Saudades vossas, #Conquistadores. 🔛Vitória SC x Gil Vicente— Vitória Sport Clube (@VitoriaSC1922) July 8, 2020
📅 Sexta, 10 de Julho, 17h pic.twitter.com/tv80HzqhY7
VIT vs VIC live venue: Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium
VIT vs VIC live date: Friday, July 10, 2020
VIT vs VIC live time: 9:30 PM IST
Vitoria Guimaraes will be looking to get a victory as they continue their quest for European football next season. VIT notched up back-to-back victories and will be looking to continue their winning run. VIT, on the other hand, will be looking to get all the three points to move further away from the relegation zone. The club come into the game with a victory as well, having won their last game 1-0.
Guimaraes (VIT): Jhonatan Luiz, Douglas Jesus, Miguel Silva, Andre Ribeiro Almeida, Matheus Mascarenhas, Valeriy Bondarenko, Frederico Venancio, Victor Garcia, Florent Hanin, Falaye Sacko, Pedro Henrique, Easah Suliman, Joao Pedro-Sousa, Diogo Rocha, Blati Toure, Elias Abouchabaka, Davidson Pereira, Joseph Amoah, Pedro Filipe Rodrigues, Alhassan Wakaso, Abou Ouattara, Lucas Evangelista, Denis Poha, Mikel Agu, Joao Teixeira, Andre Andre, Ola John, Bruno Duarte, Abdul-Aziz Yakubu, Leo Bonatini, Marcus Edwards
Gil Vicente (VIC): Wellington Luis, Brian Araujo, Bruno Diniz, Denis Cesar, Joao Afonso Crispim, Alex Pinto, Edwin Banguera, Arthur Henrique, Henrique Gomes, Ruben Fernandes, Rodrigao Prado, Ygor Nogueira, Fernando Fonseca, Lourency, Samuel Lino, Vitor Carvalho, William Soares, Claude Goncalves, Bozhidar Kraev, Yves Baraye, Ruben Ribeiro, Hugo Vieira, Zakaria Naidji, Sandro Lima, Ahmed Isaiah
Here is the probable VIT vs VIC playing 11
Guimaraes:Douglas,Sacko,Suliman,Venancia,Garcia,Andre,Agu,Pepe,Davidson,Duarte,Edwards
Gil Vicente: Denis,Pinto,Banguera,Rodrigao,Gomes,Soares,Goncalves,Lourency,Ribeiro,Baraye,Vieira
Here is the VIT vs VIC Dream11 team that will help you fetch the maximum points.
Goalkeeper- D Cesar
Defenders- F Venancio, V Garcia, F Sacko, H Gomes
Midfielders- D Pereira, Pepe, B Kraev
Forwards- B Duarte (VC), M Edwards (C), Lourency
Here are the VIT vs VIC Dream11 top picks that will help you fetch the maximum points.
Guimaraes: M Edwards, B Duarte
Gil Vicente: H Gomes, Lourency, B Kraev
Vitoria Guimaraes are the favourites to win this game.